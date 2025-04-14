Free video series launched to help educators land their perfect role

A new series offering advice and expert insights to existing and aspiring teaching assistants has been launched by Dean Lloyd of The Protocol Group.

Education recruitment specialist The Protocol Group, is excited to announce the launch of Chalkboard, a new series of free videos which are designed to provide educators and aspiring educators with the tools and knowledge they need to secure jobs, excel in interviews and thrive in their roles.

Hosted by Dean Lloyd, a Learning and Growth Development Consultant in Education at The Protocol Group, the series offers practical advice and expert insights into the essential skills required for teaching assistants (TAs) at all stages of their careers.

Dean, who has first-hand experience working in education, understands the challenges and rewards of the role, making him perfectly placed to guide others through the job application process and provide valuable preparation for those entering schools.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited to share my knowledge and experiences through Chalkboard. Having previously worked in education myself, I know how vital it is to have the right support and guidance, especially when you’re just starting out.

“This series is a chance for me to give back, offer practical advice and help TAs build the skills and confidence they need to succeed in their roles. It’s about empowering them to not only secure a job but to thrive once they’re in a school setting.

“We also want Chalkboard to be a community where teaching assistants feel supported, can share their knowledge and ask questions. Building a network of educators who can lean on one another and thrive.”

The first series is dedicated to Teaching Assistants and covers a wide range of topics, including:

Managing Behaviour: Effective strategies for managing student behaviour, ensuring a positive and supportive learning environment.

Supporting Students on a One-to-One Basis: Insights on how to provide tailored support for individual students, addressing their unique needs and learning styles to ensure their success.

Working as a Teaching Assistant in a SEND School: Guidance on the specific challenges and rewards of working in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) settings, with tips on how to support students with additional needs.

Becoming an Effective Teaching Assistant: Key advice on developing the skills and qualities that make an outstanding teaching assistant, including building strong relationships with students and teachers and supporting lesson delivery effectively.

Interview Preparation and Job Security: Practical tips for securing a teaching assistant role, including crafting a standout CV, acing interviews and positioning yourself as the ideal candidate for schools.

Prior to working in education recruitment, Dean worked as a teaching assistant for three years, and then spent six years in Zhuhai, China working with a school trust.

Dean concluded: “This is such a fun and rewarding project to work on. I’m excited to see the conversations around being a TA and to provide a space where others can share their experiences and advice, as well as ask questions.”

The series is available free of charge and can be accessed through Chalkboard’s YouTube channel.