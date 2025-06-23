From increasing teacher numbers to supporting frameworks and sector learning culture: NASBTT publishes new ITT Insights Survey findings

Emma Hollis, CEO, NASBTT.

The National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (NASBTT) has published the findings of its latest ITT Insights Survey, which saw 45 school-based ITT providers – including 34 secondary SCITTs – respond to a series of open-ended questions in April and May 2025.

The questions were:

What are your views, generally, on the workforce required in secondary education and ensuring there are sufficient teachers in the classroom?

What has been the impact of Government decision-making on where to invest or intervene to address need in increasing teacher numbers in secondary? How should this evolve going forward? What are the main ideas you have?

How do you assess progress in addressing recruitment and retention issues in secondary? What else can be done to meet teacher workforce needs?

For your SCITT, what are your perspectives on the current ITT/teacher recruitment market – in comparison with recent years – and are there are any areas (geographic/sector/subject) where it is particularly difficult to get teachers?

On the ECF, generally, is this a good foundation for moving on in the profession? What has been the experiences of trainees/ECTs and mentors? How could it be improved? What else do teachers/mentors need to know or experience?

In your experience, how are SCITT leaders supported to develop a learning culture that is engaging and supportive for teachers and trainees? How do SCITTs support other leaders? In what ways is this making a difference to culture?

How do you support recruitment of teachers from Global Majority Heritage (GMH) backgrounds? How are trainees/ECTs from these backgrounds supported in placement schools? How can we best retain teachers from these backgrounds?

In May, drawing on the findings from this survey, NASBTT responded to the Public Accounts Committee inquiry on Increasing teacher numbers: Secondary and further education; and having been invited to give evidence to the Teaching Commission, led by Baroness Professor Mary Bousted, CEO Emma Hollis’ witness session was shaped by member views on four key themes explored ( summary paper presented here).

Following a response to the Curriculum and Assessment Review Call for Evidence, informed by the Autumn Term ITT Insights survey in November 2024, and Improving the way Ofsted inspects education consultation in April 2025, it has been another busy period for NASBTT in representing school-based ITT providers’ voice to government and the wider education sector.

“Thank you to all our responding members for their contributions to our Spring Term ITT Insights Survey,” Emma said. “Whilst these surveys tend to focus on securing quantitative insights, the questions we asked this time were informed by our needs around responding specifically to the Public Accounts Committee inquiry and giving evidence to the Teaching Commission. In both of these, we have continued to push the asks in our manifesto, The Future of Initial Teacher Training: How can we attract more people to the teaching profession and support school-based ITT providers to deliver high-quality training?

“Our recommendations include committing to a long-term plan and restoring autonomy, so for Government to reduce top-down accountability and enable the sector to self-regulate within a cross-party 10-year strategic plan. Also to fully fund teacher training.Making teacher training free to access would send a powerful message about the value we place on the profession, increasing both interest and quality, and strengthening the teacher workforce for the long term.”