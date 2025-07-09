From £5 bundles to one-year guarantees: 2025’s best school uniform offers revealed

An open school bag with stationery coming out of the opening. The slogan - Back to School.

As a mum of three, I’ve bought many school uniforms over the years. I understand how stressful the cost and the pressure of uniform shopping can quickly become overwhelming.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My personal experience, combined with my work as a lifestyle expert with MyVoucherCodes, has allowed me to explore the best ways parents can make their money go further. And that includes buying the dreaded school uniform!

The first and most important piece of advice I could give any fellow parents is - to avoid dedicated school uniform shops, if you can. Unless your school has stipulated that the school logo must be on all items, try and get uniforms elsewhere. The supermarkets deliver when it comes to back-to-school, and there is a lot of money to be saved by shopping at some of the places I’m recommending.

Tesco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grab 25% off school uniforms from the 22nd of July with your Tesco Clubcard for a limited time. Tesco has frozen 2024 prices for this year. Sportswear is also available. Uniforms also come with a one-year guarantee.

TU at Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s has frozen uniform prices for the third year in a row. The 20% off sale has now ended, but you can get 10% off first-time orders online. Simply sign up with your email address. I have found kids' clothes from the TU range on the small side, so it might be worth sizing up if you want them to last!

George at ASDA

George at ASDA has always been a ‘go-to’ for me. School uniforms are low in cost but high in quality. Prices start from as little as £2 for crew neck school tops, and there are school shoes from £10. George also has the ‘Easy On, Easy Wear’ range that helps children with independence so they can dress themselves.

M&S

M&S has frozen school uniform prices for the 5th year running. And whilst M&S isn’t the cheapest option, the quality of M&S school uniforms speaks for itself. If you have children close in age, they are well worth getting for the hand-me-down value. The range starts at £4.50 for a two-pack of responsibly sourced cotton unisex polo shirts. M&S also offer a 100-day money-back guarantee on school uniforms, which is great for unexpected (or expected) growth spurts over the summer!

Morrisons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons are currently offering 25% off Nutmeg school uniforms for More Card members. This offer is only valid in-store. They currently have school dresses that are 2 for £10 (while stocks last).

ALDI

ALDI’s £5 school bundle deal is available now. They are while stocks last, so don’t delay if you’re hoping to find them in the correct size. The bundle includes 2 polo shirts, a sweatshirt or cardigan, and a choice of trousers, skirt or cargo shorts. You can also pick up individual items for just £1.50. And if you are looking for leather school shoes, they are a bargain starting at just £8.99.

Lidl is also offering a £5 uniform bundle. Use the Lidl Plus App and get 20% off stationery until the 9th of July. Individual items are available from £1.75. And trainers start at £6.99, don’t walk, run!

Matalan

Matalan have uniform items available at £5 and under, the selection is vast and covers all ages. You can also get 20% off when you spend £40 or more and 25% off when you spend £65 with the discount code SUMMER.

Tips for making the school uniform last

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you have parted with your hard-earned money on yet another school uniform, you want it to last as long as possible. So get off to the right start:

Look for trousers and skirts with a deep hem. This means you will get a couple more centimetres of wear out of them while your child is growing. The school trousers from M&S have a ‘hidden’ extra deep hem, so you get an extra inch in length.

Wash school clothes inside out and on a cooler wash. This will prevent colour from fading.

Avoid tumble drying and allow the clothes to air dry. This will prolong the life of the fabric and avoid any shrinkage.

Opt for non-iron options. Ironing can take its toll on fabric over time. If you do need to iron, use a low setting.

Remove stains as soon as possible. It’s easy just to toss clothes into the wash basket, but the longer you leave a stain, the less likely it is that you can remove it.

Size up, having that little bit of extra growing room will make a big difference.

Label EVERYTHING. From coats to school bags, pop names on every item. My son has lost many things within the first week of school. You will save a fortune if you don’t need to buy replacements.