Future Lawyer Simona on path to success with Solicitor Apprenticeship
Simona Kostova praised her time at the college – which has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – after earning a solicitor degree apprenticeship.
Originally from Buckley and a former pupil at Elfed High School, Simona – whose family roots are in Bulgaria – studied at Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre, where she flourished with the encouragement of her lecturers.
She will now begin a six-year solicitor apprenticeship in Manchester, combining study with hands-on experience as a trainee. Her role will evolve from administrative tasks to managing her own cases, before qualifying as a solicitor.
With ambitions to specialise in fraud and fraudulent motor claims, Simona said: “I loved my time at Cambria – the support from staff and lecturers was incredible. I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead, gaining my degree while also working in practice.”
Simona is one of several Deeside students celebrating their results and preparing for the next stage in education and employment.
Isabelle King achieved an A in Law, A* in Sociology, and A in Politics. Inspired by the range of opportunities and supportive teaching at Cambria, she is progressing to university to study Broadcast Journalism.
Alexander McLean earned an A* in Welsh, A in Politics, C in History and B in the Welsh Baccalaureate. A highlight of his time at Cambria was competing in the Urdd Eisteddfod, where he came second in the prestigious Medal y Dysgwr competition. He will now study Politics at university.
Sam Mawdsley excelled in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry, Physics and the Welsh Baccalaureate, and is set to begin a Physics with Astrophysics degree at Lancaster University.
Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies, said: “Simona and her peers are shining examples of what can be achieved through hard work, determination and the outstanding teaching at Coleg Cambria. We wish them all the best as they move forward into the next stage of their journeys.”