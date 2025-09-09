Future Lawyer Simona on path to success with Solicitor Apprenticeship

Simona Kostova

A future solicitor has passed her biggest test yet, securing a prestigious apprenticeship after excelling at Coleg Cambria.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simona Kostova praised her time at the college – which has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – after earning a solicitor degree apprenticeship.

Originally from Buckley and a former pupil at Elfed High School, Simona – whose family roots are in Bulgaria – studied at Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre, where she flourished with the encouragement of her lecturers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will now begin a six-year solicitor apprenticeship in Manchester, combining study with hands-on experience as a trainee. Her role will evolve from administrative tasks to managing her own cases, before qualifying as a solicitor.

With ambitions to specialise in fraud and fraudulent motor claims, Simona said: “I loved my time at Cambria – the support from staff and lecturers was incredible. I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead, gaining my degree while also working in practice.”

Simona is one of several Deeside students celebrating their results and preparing for the next stage in education and employment.

Isabelle King achieved an A in Law, A* in Sociology, and A in Politics. Inspired by the range of opportunities and supportive teaching at Cambria, she is progressing to university to study Broadcast Journalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander McLean earned an A* in Welsh, A in Politics, C in History and B in the Welsh Baccalaureate. A highlight of his time at Cambria was competing in the Urdd Eisteddfod, where he came second in the prestigious Medal y Dysgwr competition. He will now study Politics at university.

Sam Mawdsley excelled in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry, Physics and the Welsh Baccalaureate, and is set to begin a Physics with Astrophysics degree at Lancaster University.

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies, said: “Simona and her peers are shining examples of what can be achieved through hard work, determination and the outstanding teaching at Coleg Cambria. We wish them all the best as they move forward into the next stage of their journeys.”