Carrickfergus Academy has said that GCSE results are on the up once again.

A school spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that Carrickfergus Academy has had another very successful year improving our pupils’ performance in GCSE examinations despite the full return to pre-covid marking and grade boundaries across all examination boards.

“73% of pupils achieved 5 A*- C in a variety of GCSE or equivalent qualifications.

"This reinforces our belief that finding the most appropriate subject and pathway for pupils leads them to feel and be successful.

“These young people, whose education was disrupted at a young age, have shown us what they are capable of despite the external factors that they have had to overcome; we are so proud of their achievements.

"We are hopeful that many of these pupils will return to Carrickfergus Academy to further their academic studies in sixth form."

