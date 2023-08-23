What do grades 1 to 9 mean, how do they compare with A* to G, and what are the grade boundaries for 2023?

GCSE results day is just around the corner, with students across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland ready to find out the grades they achieved.

Experts have predicted that there could be 300,000 fewer top grades awarded this summer compared with in 2022, as examiners in England try to bring results back in-line with pre-pandemic levels. In Wales and Northern Ireland, results are not expected to match 2019 - the last year before the pandemic - until 2024.

But how exactly does grading work for GCSEs? What do grades 1 to 9 mean, and how do they compare with A* to G? What are the grade boundaries for 2023, and will they change as results across the cohort are expected to drop? Here’s everything you need to know.

How does the grading system work for GCSEs?

In 2017, the GCSE grading system in England began to change from the traditional A* - G to a numerical system of 9 - 1. Maths, English language, and English literature were the first subjects to move over to the new grading system, with more subjects changing over in 2018 - and the final subjects making the shift by 2020.

At the time, the government said the change was being implemented to bring academic standards in England up to par with other high-performing countries, and to reflect the new and more demanding content of the courses.

As per the new system:

9 is equivalent to a high A*

8 is equivalent to a middle or low A*

7 is equivalent to an A

6 is equivalent to a middle to high B

5 is equivalent to a low to middle B

4 is equivalent to a C

3 can be equivalent to either D or E

2 can be equivalent to either E or F

1 is equivalent to a G

U is equivalent to U

In Wales and Northern Ireland, GCSEs are still graded based o the A* to G scale.

What are the GCSE grade boundaries for 2023?

A grade boundary dictates the minimum mark you need to achieve a particular grade, whether that be a 9, 4, or 1 in England, or A*, C, or G in Wales and Northern Ireland. Boundaries vary year on year depending on how well a cohort performed.

This prevents students from being penalised with poor grades if the exam was especially challenging; but also means that if lots of students performed well in a particular exam, they will need higher marks to achieve the top grade. Boundaries for each subject are dictated by exam boards once all papers have been marked.

OCR, AQA, and Edexcel will release their own grade boundaries for each subject on the day results are released - Thursday 24 August. Check back here tomorrow for links to these grade boundaries.

Will grade boundaries be different this year?

As grade boundaries vary each year, they could be different in 2023 than in previous years. However, they will likely be higher than in 2022, 2021, and 2020 - (meaning you need higher marks to achieve the top grades) - as examiners are trying to bring results back in-line with pre-pandemic levels.

This means it is more worthwhile to compare 2023 grade boundaries with 2019. So, if the 2023 cohort finds this year’s exams more challenging (and that is reflected in their marks), then boundaries might be dropped in comparison with 2019. This would mean you would need a lower mark than before to achieve a 7, 8 or 9.