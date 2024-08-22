Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have today (August 22) received their exam results.

Exam results day can be a nerve-wracking moment for many, with months of hard work put into a a single grade. Whether the results are better than expected or not quite what pupils were hoping for, all of us can do with some words of wisdom at times to help us get through those big life moments.

Here are some of inspirational quotes to share with anyone receiving their exam results today:

“If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Walt Disney

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose!”

Dr Seuss

“Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.”

Robert Louis Stephenson

“It always seems impossible until it's done.”

Nelson Mandela

“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better”

Maya Angelou

“Believe you can and you're halfway there.”

Theodore Roosevelt

“He can who thinks he can, and he can’t who thinks he can’t. This is an inexorable, indisputable law”

Pablo Picasso