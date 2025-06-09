Heart of Worcestershire College launches groundbreaking AI resource hub for businesses

HoW College has collaborated with Innovate UK to launch of a powerful new AI tool and learning hub designed specifically to support businesses in understanding and adopting artificial intelligence

The website, now live, is a central platform offering open access to a growing collection of high-quality learning materials, sector-specific case studies, and real world research focused on helping small and medium sized businesses to integrate AI technologies into their operations.

Funded by Innovate UK and supported by Skills West Midlands and Warwickshire as part of the Department for Education’s Local Skills and Improvement Fund (LSIF), the initiative positions HoW College as a growing AI Centre of Excellence for the region.

The project focuses on demystifying AI for small and medium businesses and making AI tools and services relevant and accessible. Through a programme of action research, the team has examined how AI is currently being adopted across six key industries; agriculture, business administration, construction, creative industries, transport and logistics - and identified where gaps exist in awareness and application.

Through the creation of targeted resources and real-world case studies, the hub is designed to provide not only technical insights but also actionable guidance. HoW College is also embedding the research findings into its own curriculum and staff training programmes, ensuring long-term sustainability and impact.

The resource hub includes:

A searchable database of AI tools tailored to small business needs

Learning resources focused on Engineering, Manufacturing, and Business Admin

Sector-specific case studies from regional and national businesses

Training events and workshops hosted at the College’s new innovation spaces

Recommendations for businesses based on common operational pain points

Matt Beck, Director of Blended and Online Learning, said: “Our goal is to make AI practical and approachable for every business, regardless of size and technical background. The project is about more than just technology, it’s about improving efficiency, saving time, and helping local businesses stay competitive in an ever-evolving digital world.”

The project is entering its second phase and will continue to evolve with more data, tools, and insight being added through to its current funding period. As part of its ongoing mission - Purpose, Partnership, Place, Prosper, Potential - HoW College is championing innovation that not only benefits business but also elevates the skills and opportunities available to local communities and students.

To find out more about the AI Innovation tool, visit innovationhub.howcollege.ac.uk. To find out more about HoW College visit howcollege.ac.uk.