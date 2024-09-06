Homeschooling on the rise with almost a quarter of parents considering ditching school

A growing number of parents are considering homeschooling their children to avoid the daily grind of the morning routine and school run.

New research reveals that a staggering 77% of parents find school mornings stressful, and almost half (48%) often don’t feel like good parents during the morning rush.

This is contributing to almost a quarter (23%) of parents considering homeschooling their child permanently to escape the madness, according to the research carried out by MyNametags.com.

And it seems they’re not alone. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show a dramatic increase in homeschooling over the last two years, with numbers soaring by 11,100 year-on-year between the 2022 and 2023 academic years.

With Google Trends data also showing a rise in the number of parents researching home educating over the past decade, it’s clear that homeschooling is becoming an increasingly popular choice for families across the UK.

“Our work is centred around making parents’ lives easier, so we’re always interested in exploring the pressures facing modern families. Our research highlights the significant stress the morning routine can cause and, as a parent myself, I understand the feeling first-hand,” says Lars B Andersen, Managing Director at MyNametags.com. “While homeschooling won’t be the right fit for every family, it's interesting to see parents exploring alternative educational options to ease the pressure of the school routine.”

