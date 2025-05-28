Housebuilder partners with Farley Hill Primary School to build bug hotels

Farley Hill

To help boost local biodiversity in Finchampstead, David Wilson Homes has donated 70 bee and bug hotels to Farley Hill Primary School to mark World Bee Day.

Habitat loss is a key driver in the decline of pollinators across the UK [1], with a marked decline in species in the last 30 years. Created by 60 Year Two pupils, the hotels will provide pollinators such as bees, butterflies and insects with a place to nest and shelter during the summer months as they collect nectar.

The activity saw the pupils build bug hotels from wooden kits and decorate them with pens and paints to be taken home and featured around the school grounds. The session taught the children how these species support the local ecosystem, with nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depending on pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops [2].

Helen Coyne, Year Two teacher at Farley Hill Primary School, commented: “The bug hotel exercise was an excellent activity for the children to learn about how we can protect our local wildlife and the role they play in looking after the environment. They all really enjoyed building their hotels and we’re all eager to see the colonies that decide to take them up as their new home!”

Farley Hill Primary School with their Bee and Bug hotels

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Getting to work with the local community as part of ongoing commitment to ecology and local wildlife is always a privilege. We’re proud to raise awareness about the importance of these species with the next generation and it was fantastic to see so many creative designs.”

