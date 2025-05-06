HoW College marks VE Day with fundraising event to commemorate the 80th anniversary

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) is proudly commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a fundraising event on 6th May at the Redditch and Bromsgrove campuses and 7th May at the Worcester campus, in support of the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI).

The initiative brings together students from a range of courses to honour the bravery and resilience of our armed forces and raise vital funds for RBLI, an organisation dedicated to supporting veterans.

Highlights of the celebrations will include a student-run bake sale, featuring a variety of homemade goods including cupcakes, brownies, and cookies, set against the nostalgic backdrop of a 1940s-themed student recreation space, decorated and soundtracked by a playlist curated by students — including wartime classics from the D-Day Darlings. The events will also showcase educational leaflets designed by students to raise awareness about the significance of VE Day and the work of RBLI.

A number of students from the Public Services course will be leading the initiative, recognising the historical and ongoing importance of service to the country.

Matthew Chadwick, Light Vehicle Maintenance student in Bromsgrove, said, "Celebrating VE day and marking the 80th anniversary is important to me because it is such an important part of history and we can't allow it to be forgotten. My great grandfather was a B17 mechanic in 1942 and he was based in Africa where he would help repair planes that had flown in from completing bombing raids. We can't forget the sacrifices that so many veterans made for us."

Three RBLI representatives will be attending the event in Redditch to show their support. Gerry Marsden, Chairman of The Redditch Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “The Royal British Legion motto is "Service not Self" and we celebrate the students at HoW College and give thanks to their fundraiser. We stand together in honour of those who served, providing unwavering support to the Armed Forces community - past, present, and future. Their courage inspires our commitment; their sacrifice strengthens our resolve."

Additional fundraising efforts will be highlighted internally, including two student-led skydives taking place in May, showcasing HoW College’s broad commitment to charitable causes this term.

13 students from a range of courses — including Level 1 Employability Skills (Prospects), Level 3 Business, Level 1 Light Vehicle Maintenance, Level 3 Games Design, Level 3 Public Services, Foundation Degree in Early Years, Level 3 Engineering, Level 3 Health and Social Care, Level 2 Creative Digital Media, Level 2 IT — are collaborating to bring the fundraiser to life.

Students are encouraged to attend and buy the baked goods with funds being raised to support this important cause. Donations will be accepted via cash on the day, and donations can also be made via the official fundraising page.