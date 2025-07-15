How to protect your children from toxic online content

Young teen using a smartphone

With children so easily exposed to harmful content and extreme ideologies online, protecting their well-being has become a top priority for parents.

Joanna Smykowski, a New York bar-admitted attorney and family law expert from Custody X Change,emphasises the urgent need for parental involvement in digital safety:

“Children are constantly consuming online media each day, and without proper guidance, they can be influenced by harmful narratives that shape their worldview in damaging ways. Parents must take proactive steps to ensure their children are engaging with healthy, positive content.”

Why action is needed now:

Digital platforms often expose children to ideologies that glorify aggression, dominance, and emotional suppression, fostering environments where toxic masculinity thrives.

Social media algorithms tend to push engaging but often extreme content that reinforces harmful beliefs and discourages emotional expression.

Over time, consistent exposure to these toxic ideologies can shape real-world behaviours, negatively impacting social skills and influencing future relationships.

Expert tips and advice for parents:

1. Have open conversations: Create a safe space where children can discuss their online experiences without fear of judgement.

2. Teach media literacy: Help children critically analyse content, rather than accepting everything that they see online at face value.

3. Set digital boundaries: Use parental controls and time limits to reduce exposure to potentially harmful online content.

4. Encourage emotional expression: Foster an environment where your children feel comfortable expressing vulnerability and emotions.

5. Promote positive role models: Introduce books, media, and mentors that showcase healthy, emotionally intelligent masculinity.