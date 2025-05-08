Humanitarian visits new African school block opened in his name while his wife brings gift of dance to the students

Gavin and Viv Kibble’s five-day trip to Kenya and Zambia through Feed The Hungry UK, also saw them introduced for the first time, to the new £30,000 school block funded by Gavin’s 200-mile trek between St Bees Head in Lancashire and Robin Hood Bay in Yorkshire, in May last year

The children at Lukkamano School in Mazabuka, Zambia, come from very poor homes. Some of these children, orphaned by the AIDS pandemic, live with relatives for whom putting food on the table is a continual challenge.

Such are the numbers of children at the school that teaching time for each child had been halved due to lack of space and facilities. But the new “Gavin Kibble” Block, opened in August last year, means that an additional 200 students can now be accommodated, meeting the criteria to qualify for additional Government funding of teachers.

Gavin Kibble, CEO of Feed The Hungry, based in Coventry, said: “Up to now they had struggled to provide full time education for the children because they were so limited by the space they had.

“It was quite humbling to see the new school block. The reality of connecting something that was quite a challenge for me into something of benefit to so many children, not just for this generation but for generations to come, made it all worthwhile.

“It was a huge privilege to meet the children, parents and teachers and be able to dance with the children that were benefiting from the additional educational facilities.”

Last month’s trip, which ended in Mazabuka, brought the couple into contact with more than 300 children between the ages of five and 21. As well as delivering dance workshops, they also took the opportunity to distribute food parcels and handover vital medical equipment and medicines and watched the children take part in some sporting activities.

Viv said of her first African visit: “We learned some Afrobeat. From my perspective, we jumped in and learned from them first. I taught them how to do a bit of Jive and Freestyle and I took my tap shoes along, something they’d never seen before.

“We just had a lot of fun in what is quite a difficult situation. It was their school holiday, so we had boys and girls there from the area who came in and did morning activities and then get fed, and went home.”

She added: “My main take away from Zambia was that you can't fix things but you can help people from within to grow what they've got. The heart to see things improve is definitely there, which is lovely, and you can feel there's a sense that they want to better themselves and improve life for the kids. It’s a great ethos.”

The visit has also inspired Viv, who runs Leamington and Warwick Academy of Dance and Pointe The Way Ballet School in Solihull, to do her bit to continue the fundraising and plans to donate proceeds from her next dance show this summer. The money will go towards the £1,300 needed to build a new water tower in Mazabuka. The tower’s solar-powered pump which will enable residents to more easily access fresh water.

Two shows take place at 3pm and 6pm on July 6th at Bridge House Theatre in Warwick and tickets are available from: https://lwad.co.uk/

Feed The Hungry is an international Christian humanitarian organisation committed to fighting hunger due to poverty, war, famine and natural disasters. The charity works to reduce world hunger by establishing feeding programmes and supporting disaster relief.

With its partner organisations, since 1987, Feed The Hungry have globally assisted in feeding over 626,000 children every day in 27 countries.

Partners include: It Works Netherland, Red Wings UAE and UK, Rise Against Hunger, Rotary UK and Ireland and various local businesses, churches and individuals.

Gavin already has his sights set on the next fundraising target. He said, “This is the development of a long-term relationship with Lukkomano School. Every time we go over there you see opportunity to carry on developing. For example, they also need a technical room with IT facilities to be able to offer the children IT education.

“And they need to buy land locally so they can expand the remit of the school because they have more demand for school places than they’re actually able to deal with.”

For more information about Feed The Hungry or to help or donate, visit: https://feedthehungry.org.uk/ or call 01455 618 455 between 9am and 4pm.

