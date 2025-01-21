“I can’t imagine going back to pen and paper”: How iPad is transforming learning at Stoke-on-Trent school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Stoke-on-Trent school is sharing how integrating iPads into its classrooms has revolutionised learning, proving that technology can be a powerful force for positive change in education.

Since 2019, Belgrave St Bartholomew’s Academy has worked with Apple Authorised Education Specialist Sync to introduce a 1:1 iPad programme. The school has not only embraced this tech-driven approach but has earned the prestigious, ‘Apple Distinguished School’ status for its innovation.

The introduction of iPad has empowered students, giving them greater control over their learning journey. For students with Special Educational Needs (SEN), the devices have unlocked new ways to express themselves, such as creating videos or completing tasks using their voices. For students learning English as an additional language, iPad has provided vital support to improve their spoken language and oracy skills.

Principal George Barlow commented: “When Ofsted visited us in the summer, they were truly impressed by how our use of technology was transforming student outcomes.”

Teachers have reported saving an average of 7.5 hours per week on menial tasks

By integrating iPad into everyday learning, the school has become a hub of creativity and innovation, empowering students to think bigger, aim higher, and foster greater ambition. “We talk about getting children ready for the future. I feel we now raise those aspirations through the use of technology and the way we’re innovative and creative in the classroom. I’m passionate that our children can go on to be the next prime minister or surgeon,” Barlow shared.

Students now have the independence to choose how they showcase their knowledge, whether through pictures, voice notes, or annotations - giving them true ownership of their learning. Many teachers, having witnessed this transformative impact, say they can no longer imagine returning to traditional pen-and-paper methods.

Before integrating iPad, students spent 20 minutes a day on menial tasks such as sticking and gluing lesson sheets into their books. Post-tech, this time has been redirected to maximised learning, resulting in an impressive 67.5 hours of additional learning time gained over the academic year.

The benefits of iPad extends beyond the students. Teachers have reported saving an average of 7.5 hours per week on assessment, administrative, and menial tasks. This newfound efficiency allows educators more time to plan creative and engaging lessons, improving student outcomes and supporting a better work-life balance.

Marcus Durkan, Head of Education at Sync, added: “Visitors are consistently blown away by the seamless integration of technology. The students are not only confident in using iPad but can also speak passionately about how the devices enhance their learning.”

The partnership between Sync and Belgrave St Bartholomew’s Academy is a shining example of how edtech specialists are reshaping education in the Stoke-on-Trent region, and further across the UK. It challenges traditional views about technology’s role in child development and demonstrates the positive impact of digital tools on both students and teachers.