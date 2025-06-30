Integrated Education celebrated at Belfast City Hall

On June 24, the Belfast City Hall’s Grand Ballroom was the venue for a very special celebration of Integrated Education.

The special celebration was kindly hosted by Northern Ireland TV presenter and past pupil of Integrated Education Kathryn B Wilson and attended by the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Minister Fleur Anderson MP.

As one of the High Sheriff’s chosen charities, the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) was delighted to be able to bring together friends, supporters, teachers and pupils in such a prestigious location to reflect and celebrate the achievements of Integrated Education over the past year.

A musical performance by the talented Lagan College Trad Band greeted guests as they arrived at the impressive Grand Ballroom. In the Grand Ballroom the talents of Integrated students was displayed through a range of creative art projects, including self-portraits and even a dress designed by a student from Integrated College Dungannon as part of the Carson Awards.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Minister Fleur Anderson at the Summer Afternoon Tea.

The High Sheriff of Belfast welcomed guests to the Summer Afternoon Tea:

“Integrated Education is a big part of my life and I fondly remember my time as a member of staff working at the Integrated Education Fund several years ago. Today is a time to reflect and celebrate. We reflect on the challenges that Integrated Education has faced throughout this past year, recognising the resilience and dedication of all those working so hard to ensure that more children in Northern Ireland have the opportunity to learn side by side every day together.

"We celebrate the successes of Integrated schools and the three nursery schools who have been approved to become Integrated, as they work to embed the Integrated ethos throughout their schools.

"Integrated Education makes a massive contribution to life in Northern Ireland, with benefits reaching the entire community. Integrated schools bring people together. This is more important than ever, given recent events in our city and across Northern Ireland. I want to congratulate and commend the IEF for their role in supporting the growth and development of Integrated Education.”

Host Kathryn B Wilson, Northern Ireland TV presenter and past pupil of Integrated Education.

The IEF were delighted that the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Minister Fleur Anderson took time out of her busy schedule to attend the Afternoon Tea. Just last week in the UK government spending review a further £2 million commitment was announced for Integrated Education in Northern Ireland.

Fleur Anderson MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland said: “The Summer Afternoon Tea event showcased Integrated Education in a wonderful way. The performances by young people from different backgrounds exemplified why integrated education is vital for Northern Ireland’s future.

The £2 million commitment for Integrated Education from the government in the recent Spending Review reflects our steadfast support for this transformative approach. We want to see more children learn in environments that celebrate diversity. I commend the IEF and everyone creating these inclusive spaces where all children can thrive.”

The guests then had the opportunity to hear from the schools themselves about the positive impact of all the fantastic projects that the IEF has supported, including the Transformation Grants which support schools undergoing the process to become Integrated, the Carson Awards which recognise the creative talent in Integrated schools, and Integration through Local Heritage which encourage greater understanding and respect in children and young people through exploring their local heritage.

The High Sheriff Councillor Fiona McAteer, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Minister Fleur Anderson and IEF Chair Peter Osborne.

Chief Executive of the IEF, Paul Caskey OBE thanked to the High Sheriff of Belfast Councillor Fiona McAteer and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Minister Fleur Anderson for taking the time to attend the celebration.

Chief Executive of the IEF, Paul Caskey OBE, said: “The IEF is entirely dependent on its supporters and donors to carry out its work. Therefore, we are absolutely delighted to receive the recent news of the UK government’s £2 million commitment to supporting Integrated Education, which will strengthen the efforts of both the IEF and the Council for Integrated Education (NICIE).

The IEF Grant Programmes featured here today are just one aspect of the IEF’s work, where we work to support schools, helping them to grow and flourish and strengthen their Integrated ethos. The best way to see the reality of Integrated Education is to go to a school and witness it first-hand, so I am delighted that today we have heard from the schools themselves.

Integrated schools intentionally educate children and young people of all religious, social and cultural backgrounds, together in the same school, where pupils respect and celebrate their differences, not fear them. It is the deliberate integration of pupils, teachers, governors and extends to the wider community as parents meet at the school gate each day.

IEF Chief Executive Paul Caskey OBE, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Minister Fleur Anderson, the High Sheriff of Belfast Councillor Fiona McAteer, Kellie Armstrong MLA, CEO of NICIE Sean Pettis and IEF Chair Peter Osborne.

Integration is more than mixing of pupils, it is more than catholic and protestant. Integrated schools bring together every day, side by side, children from mixed backgrounds, of different faiths and none, different cultures and beliefs, different socio-economic backgrounds and academic abilities. These differences are brought together in an environment of respect and understanding, it does not dilute identity, rather Integrated Education encourages pupils to share their cultures, beliefs and backgrounds.

There remains much to be excited and positive about, and the IEF will be there every step of the way as we work towards our goal of a Northern Ireland where children are educated together side by side, every day and every parent who wants an Integrated Education for their child can access an Integrated school.”

The Summer Afternoon Tea ended with an uplifting performance by Lough View Integrated Primary School’s choir.