The gender pay gap for head teachers has widened in the last 13 years, new research has revealed on International Women’s Day.

On International Women’s Day it has been revealed that the gender pay gap for head teachers has actually grown in the last 13 years. The damning stats are said to be “especially outrageous in a profession with a majority of women workers”.

The new research comes with particularly poignant timing given that today (March 8) is supposed to be a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities. The widening gap between male and female head teachers reflects that, despite the world making unprecedented advances, no country has yet to achieve gender equality.

School leaders’ union NAHT said the average pay gap between male and female head teachers was more than £8,600 a year after increasing by almost 6% in 2023/24 compared to 2022/23.

For secondary heads, women earned almost £5,000 a year less on average than men, which the union said was the biggest gap for the last 13 years. The gap for primary heads also increased, meaning women were paid £2,608 less on average than their male counterparts.

The pay gap widens with age and seniority, said the union, adding that for female head teachers aged 60 and over, the difference has reached an average of £14,352. The NAHT pointed out that the majority of the education workforce is female, with 77% of teachers and 68% of head teachers being women.

General secretary Paul Whiteman said: “The gender pay gap matters. Over the course of a decades-long career a small disparity can amount to a large difference in overall earnings, with major implications not only for an individual’s salary, but also their pension rights and entitlements.

“We have seen a major erosion of school leaders’ pay over the last decade, but for women there has been a ‘double hit’ that must be tackled. The gender pay gap plagues every part of the education sector, but for some areas of leadership it has now grown so wide that it is a chasm.

“This is especially outrageous in a profession with a majority of women workers. There is an urgent need for the Government to act without delay to conduct a detailed pay equality analysis for gender, and all protected characteristics, to begin to try and make headway on tackling this issue.”