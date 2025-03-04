Join Tim Peake for a BBC Teach Live Lesson from the National Space Centre in Leicester

British astronaut Tim Peake will be appearing in a BBC Teach Live Lesson filmed at the National Space Centre in Leicester. The lesson will be broadcast at 11am on Monday, March 10 during British Science Week 2025.

Hosted by Grace Webb and Greg Foot, children will find out what it takes to become an astronaut. And Tim Peake, who himself spent 173 days living on the International Space Station, will be setting curriculum-linked tasks for 7-11 year-olds throughout the lesson.

Teachers can download a teaching guide and activity sheets in advance of the broadcast. There’s also a Live Lessons Astronaut Training School mission patch to hand out to pupils at the end of the lesson.

The 30-minute Live Lesson will be available to watch on Monday, March 10 at 11am on the CBBC channel and from 9am on the BBC Teach website. It will be available on-demand once the broadcast ends on both BBC Teach and BBC iPlayer.

Join Grace Webb and Greg Foot for a BBC Teach Space Live LessonJoin Grace Webb and Greg Foot for a BBC Teach Space Live Lesson
Schools can email their shoutouts to [email protected] with Space in the subject heading or using the hashtag #BBCLiveLessons.

So, grab your canned sandwich and freeze-dried pouch of tea as we prepare for life on board the International Space Station.

www.bbc.co.uk/teach

