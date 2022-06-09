Katharine Birbalsingh who featured in ITV’s Britain’s Strictest Headmistress says there should be less focus on rags-to-riches stories

Working class students shouldn’t fixate on getting into Oxbridge but instead celebrate on “smaller steps”, according to the Government’s social mobility tsar.

Katharine Birbalsingh will use her inaugural speech as chair of the Social Mobility Commission to argue that the UK needs a radical shift in how it views social mobility, where too often it has been defined as a caretaker’s daughter going to Oxbridge, for example.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she is expected to say social mobility should not focus only on “rags-to-riches”, as well as arguing that widening access to university hasn’t always helped.

But who is Katharine Birbalsingh, where did she go to university and what’s been said about social mobility?

Katharine Birbalsingh is the Government’s social mobility tsar.

Who is Katharine Birbalsingh?

She is a teacher and education reformer who set up the high-achieving Michaela Community School in Brent.

Born in New Zealand, she was raised in Canada until her father began teaching at the University of Warwick. She became interested in teaching when studying French and philosophy at New College, Oxford.

She began a blog, To Miss With Love in 2007 under the name of Miss Snuffy. She went on to give support to the Conservative Party’s education policies and reforms made by Michael Gove while he was education secretary.

In October 2021 she was appointed chair of the Social Mobility Commission.

She is known for making controversial comments. In April, she was urged to apologise for telling a Government committee that girls did not take up A-level physics because they disliked “hard maths”, and she has championed strict approaches to discipline such as silent corridors in schools and a campaign against mobile phones for toddlers.

Birbalsingh also featured in the documentaryBritain’s Strictest Headmistress on ITV which looks at her work at the Michaela Community School, often described as the “strictest school in Britain”. Among the rules the pupils have to follow are silence in the corridors.

What’s been said about social mobility?

Speaking at an event on Thursday hosted by Policy Exchange, she will add that there is no “one size fits all model of social mobility”.

It is expected she will say: “We want to move away from the notion that social mobility should just be about the ‘long’ upward mobility from the bottom to the top – the person who is born into a family in social housing and becomes a banker or CEO,”

“We want to promote a broader view of social mobility, for a wider range of people, who want to improve their lives, sometimes in smaller steps,” she will add.

“This means looking at how to improve opportunities for those at the bottom – not just by making elite pathways for the few – but by thinking about those who would otherwise be left behind.”

“If a child of parents who were long-term unemployed, or who never worked, gets a good job in their local area, isn’t that a success worth celebrating? Would we really say that it doesn’t count as social mobility because they are not a doctor or lawyer?” she will ask.

Ms Birbalsingh and Alun Francis, her deputy, will argue the widening of access to university has not always helped social mobility while the 50% of pupils who do not go on to higher education have suffered from a lack of public attention.

“What can we do for those young people and adults who have not followed the higher education pathway but still need a route to high skills and good occupational opportunities?” she will ask.

“And what more should be done about those at the very bottom – particularly those with low levels of basic literacy and numeracy – who cannot therefore take advantage of higher learning and are unable to access higher paid work?”

Birbalsingh intends to set out priorities such as education, employment, enterprise and the economy as part of the SMC’s work.

“We passionately believe that with a sharper lens, which really spots where the problems lie, we can find out what works and start making a difference,” she will say.