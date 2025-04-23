Kyung Hee University launches Global Research Centre for Quantum Materials to lead Korea’s quantum science frontier
“I’m excited to join this journey toward the future of quantum research and innovation,” Novoselov remarked, emphasizing the global relevance of quantum materials in shaping the next generation of science and technology.
President Jinsang Kim emphasized the significance of quantum science as a future-defining field and affirmed Kyung Hee’s role in leading global research. “With the launch of this Center and the appointment of top-tier scholars, Kyung Hee is securing its position in quantum innovation,” he stated.
The event brought together prominent figures from Korea’s scientific community and public sector. Seoul Deputy Mayor Byung-min Kim and Sangwook Han, President of the Quantum Information Society of Korea, both delivered congratulatory speeches, underscoring the national importance of quantum development. They noted how quantum phenomena and quantum behaviour at small scales are now being translated into real-world applications, backed by Seoul’s strategic investments in R&D and talent cultivation.
The centre's leadership includes Professors Novoselov and Philip Kim, a globally renowned physicist in quantum particle dynamics and quantum states. Together with a diverse faculty from physics, mathematics, chemistry, and applied physics, they aim to build a collaborative environment for advancing quantum materials and fundamental particle physics. The interdisciplinary team will focus on developing quantum bits, scalable quantum systems, and pioneering materials science research platforms.
The initiative is designed to foster innovation not only in Korea but across international borders, establishing Kyung Hee as a hub for global research in quantum computing and physical systems. The centre will also contribute to understanding the physical properties of new materials and their integration into future computing and communication systems.
Two compelling lectures followed the launch. Professor Sang Wook Kim presented “Quantum Physics for Everyone,” an engaging introduction to core principles such as quantum entanglement, superposition, and how classical computers differ from quantum machines. He discussed how these principles can drive breakthroughs in fields ranging from healthcare to finance.
Professor Novoselov’s talk, “Materials for the Future,” showcased how innovations in materials like graphene can lead to self-healing surfaces and intelligent systems. He discussed how AI is reshaping materials science, making way for discoveries that merge digital and physical realms.
The Global Research Centre for Quantum Materials is set to become a beacon for quantum science, pushing the boundaries of possibility in quantum physics, computing, and communications. With world-class leadership and a vision grounded in scientific excellence, Kyung Hee University is leading Korea’s quantum leap into the future.