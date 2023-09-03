The aim is to help parents and carers struggling with the cost of living crisis

Labour is aiming to help parents struggling with the cost-of-living crisis by reducing the number of branded school uniform items they have to buy.

The party has pledged to change existing statutory guidance so parents would only have to buy a maximum of three branded items of uniform and PE kit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement comes after recent research by the Children's Society found parents and carers of secondary school children are paying on average £422 per year on uniforms, and around £287 for primary school children.

The aim is to help parents and carers struggling with the cost of living crisis (Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Branded items, which contain the school's logo, has to be bought from specialist shops rather than supermarkets or high-street chains.

Statutory guidance introduced in 2021 states schools must keep the use of branded items to “a minimum”.

Labour's shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “As children and parents look forward to the new term, Labour is determined to reset the relationship between schools and families, and that includes reducing the cost of school uniforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With the Conservatives’ cost-of-living crisis raging, it’s wrong that parents are having to shell out hundreds of pounds to kit out kids for the new school term.”

Unions have also called for schools to cut back on the amount of branded uniform required.

Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary Geoff Barton said last week families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis would be helped if schools avoided “having logos on every item” as this pushes up the price.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our new guidance already makes clear that costs for parents must be kept down by removing unnecessary branded items and allowing more high-street options, such as supermarket own-label uniforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Schools should have already reviewed their uniform policies to ensure they are in line with our statutory guidance.