Launch of COGNITION for smart kids and teens

What is the best diet to promote a child’s intellectual, emotional and behavioural development? The charity foodforthebrain.org is launching a new project to find out.

With escalating increases in autism, ADHD and neurodivergence, all of which are linked to nutritional deficiencies [1], the charity aims to find out what kind of diet reduces risk. A Scottish Census survey from 2024 data shows that one in 14 boys are diagnosed with autism. Across the UK one in six children are classified for special educational needs.

What has this escalation in neurodiversity got to do with nutrition? Studies has shown that intake of B vitamins, as well as seafood rich in omega-3, in both the pregnant mother and in children, predicts both behaviour and school performance.” says nutritionist Natalie Coghlan, head of the project.

“We are researching, not only what nutrition is required to prevent problems, but also what is optimal to help children achieve their full potential. Everyone – both parents and children, can get involved. It’s free.”

COGNITION for smart kids

Parents are invited to fill in a questionnaire about their child’s diet and lifestyle, as well as aspects of emotion and behaviour using a Strengths & Difficulties questionnaire (SDQ). The child also takes a validated online Cognitive Function Test. From this the parent is given advice regarding any areas of concern and what to do about it.

They can join the COGNITION for Smart Kids and Teens programme, and receive emails, text reminders and join Zoom groups to encourage optimum nutrition and lifestyle changes. They can even opt to test their child with an at home fingerprick blood test to determine omega-3, vitamin D, B vitamin, antioxidant and blood sugar status. Older children and teenagers can complete the questionnaires themselves.

The same SDQ questionnaire was used in a study of 11,875 pregnant women which showed a clear relationship between the amount of seafood consumed by a pregnant woman and their child’s development. The less seafood consumed, the worse the child’s social behaviour, fine motor skills, communication and social development, and verbal IQ. At age seven the more junk food eaten, the greater the child’s hyperactivity. [2]

A follow up study published last month found that, at age nine those not eating fish had 43% increased risk of behaviour problems with increased aggression. [3] In the UK 7% of children eat no fish at all.

B vitamins are also important. A Swedish study found that a child’s folate intake predicted their school grades. [4] Children of mothers who were low in B vitamins before conception were significantly more likely to display withdrawn behaviour, anxiety, depression, or aggression by age six. [5]

The Smart Kids project is supported by a team of scientists - psychologists, neuroscientists and nutritionists. “Mental health problems have been rising dramatically in children over the last few decades. As a child clinical psychologist, I am acutely aware we have been ignoring the food environment as a contributing factor to the statistics. It’s time for the landscape to change. I urge all parents to join the Smart Kids project.” says Professor Julia Rucklidge, Professor of Psychology and Clinical Psychologist at The University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

The research is headed by Tommy Wood, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Neuroscience at the University of Washington, Seattle. “We know that several aspects of health and lifestyle that support long-term cognitive function in adults are also critical for early brain development and brain health across the entire lifespan. Learning from our highly successful and practical COGNITION programme to prevent cognitive decline in adults, we’re applying these same principles to help children be as smart and happy as they can be.”

Former President of the National Association of Head Teachers, Dr Rona Tutt OBE, a former SEN school head, is supporting the project with the aim of involving all schools. “People come in assorted shapes and sizes with brains that are unique. A significant minority who are neurodivergent, need to be recognised, valued and supported, so they can maximise their strengths and overcome their challenges. We need to understand what is driving this increase in neurodivergence and how to best support and optimise a child’s potential. Joining the Smart Kids project will set them on the path to a healthier lifestyle and a more fulfilling future.”

To join the project and learn how to optimise your child’s potential fill in the questionnaire at https:// foodforthebrain.org/smartkids

Food for the Brain Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to brain health, with a mission to create a future where the importance of nutrition in optimising mental well-being and brain health, as a means of both prevention and treatment, is understood by all and implemented by many. The Food for the Brain Foundation aims to educate and provide important information to all throughout their lives, thereby promoting mental wellbeing and brain health through optimum nutrition. i.e. children, parents, teachers, schools, universities, the public, health professionals, workplace wellbeing teams, food service operators, caterers and the government. See: https://foodforthebrain.org/

COGNITION for Smart Kids provides a free assessment of a child’s cognition, emotional and behavioural wellbeing and, via the COGNITION questionnaire, assesses key areas of nutrition and lifestyle to address to optimise a child’s cognitive wellbeing. Parents can also opt to undertake an at home fingerprick blood test for omega-3, vitamin D, homocysteine (for B vitamin status), HbA1c (for glucose control) and glutathione (for antioxidants). See foodforthebrain.org/smartkids

