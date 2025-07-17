Leading online distance learning provider, Open Study College launches new French GCSE course

Your World

According to new research by YouGov, just 20% of Britons can confidently speak another language. French is the most commonly spoken second language globally, but just 5% of British people speak the language fluently. However, that’s not to say Brits aren’t keen to learn! The stats revealed that three-quarters (75%) of those who can’t speak another language say they would like to be able to speak one.

Helping to make languages more accessible, Open Study College, a leading online distance learning provider, has announced the launch of its new GCSE French course. The new course offers learners the chance to earn a GCSE French Foundation or Higher qualification online. Learning at their own pace, learners will build advanced grammar, vocabulary, and communication skills.

The GCSE Higher and Foundation French AQA specifications have been designed to develop both language skills and cultural knowledge. Learners will explore the language through three main themes, including people and lifestyle, popular culture and communication. The course includes support from a course specialist tutor, with the option of nine one-to-one sessions to prepare for the speaking assessment.

There are no entry requirements for either the Higher or Foundation French GCSE course, and the course will run over the duration of a year, ending with three written exams and one speaking assessment. The exams for achieving a GCSE qualification are split into four sections: listening, speaking, writing, and reading and the assessments are the same for both the Foundation and Higher French GCSE courses.

GCSE French tutor Lucy Rahaman explained: “Aside from being able to order your dinner perfectly while on holiday, there are so many benefits that come with learning a new language. The course is designed to really help you improve cultural knowledge that will take you beyond the basics of the language. Learning a new language can definitely feel more inaccessible as we get older, so being able to complete the course fully remotely and in your own time makes it perfect for learners of all ages.”

Robbie Bryant, Head of Education and Development, at Open Study College, also added, “Languages are a great way to help progress a career or to even make a career change. Whether it’s a job like teaching English abroad or working in the civil service, languages are a vital skill to be able to add to your resume. Once we leave formal education, learning a new language can feel like a daunting task, and even within schools, provisional data for England showed that exam entries for French GCSE this summer are down by 1.9%. It’s such a shame to see some languages declining in uptake by students. That’s why we want this course to feel really accessible to all learners while also still providing the best hands-on support."