Lift Tendring boosts STEM opportunities for young people

Teachers Craig Pryer and Dave Cook have raised over £8000 to boost STEM learning at Lift Tendring

Students experience F1, Sizewell and Eurospace science facilities and UK Rocket championships.

Lift Tendring, part of Lift Schools, has boosted STEM provision at the College this academic year, by raising funds to support and expand STEM opportunities for students. Backed by Craig Pryer, digital learning lead, ICT and DT teacher and Dave Cook, history teacher and school trips lead, the pair have raised over £8,000 by fundraising and generous donations from long term partnerships with technical collaborators.

Alongside the provision students can access at school, the STEM team led by the two teachers, have organised outstanding educational visits, to help students experience STEM in the real world. Lift Tendring pupils were able to visit the Williams F1 Engineering Centre, and were invited to return for a second year, free of charge. A group of girls from year 8 visited the Sizewell Nuclear Power Station on a free day trip, to encourage greater gender diversity in STEM.

Students aged 11 to 14, visited the Eurospace Centre in Belgium, where they had first-hand experience of space exploration training and technologies. Students in years 7 to 9 have been to the F1 Exhibition, F1 Arcade, and Legoland’s STEM programme, including activities focused on eco-living, computer systems, and the science of roller coasters. The school is hoping to offer these opportunities to students in years 10 and 11 next academic year.

Students at the Williams F1 Engineering Centre

Craig Pryer, Digital Learning Lead at Lift Tendring said: “The money we have raised and the excellent partnerships we have formed offer more than just financial backing—they open doors to work experience placements, STEM enrichment days, and potential scholarships, helping our students take confident steps toward their future careers.

"We are always eager to build new partnerships that inspire and empower our students, so if you own a local engineering or technology business, please get in touch with us.”

Tom Burt, Principal at Lift Tendring said: “This has been an exceptional year for STEM at our school, and we are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished - thank you to both Craig Pryer and Dave Cook for raising funds to help our students.

"With even more opportunities on the horizon, the future looks brighter than ever for our young people.”

Girls in STEM visit to Sizewell Nuclear Power Station

Not only has the money raised enabled high quality trips, students from Lift Tendring also took part in the UK Rocketry Championships (UKROC), generously supported by Pickering Electronics. The school’s ‘rocket’ team won the South East Regional Championships, outperforming 61 other Schools/Colleges across the region to earn a place in the National Finals and were awarded a prize for the Best Delivered Presentation. Following this, the whole school team have been nominated for the ‘2025 Tendring Youth Awards’, taking place in Clacton in July.

Students will be attending the Tendring District Show in June to support Pickering Electronics and showcase their achievements with the wider community.

Building on the success of the visits this year, the staff team are planning a trip to Bologna in 2026, where students will have the opportunity to visit world-renowned engineering companies such as Ducati, Ferrari, and Pagani—an incredible experience that will showcase global excellence in automotive innovation.

The funding raised by the teachers was from “Thorpe Festival Trust” who donated £1000, Craig Pryer was awarded a £1,000 prize from the Jack Petchey Leader Award, and £2,000 each from Pickering Electronics, Faraday Motion Systems and RWE.

If you own a local engineering or technology business and would like to support our STEM initiative at Lift Tendring, contact Lift Tendring at [email protected].