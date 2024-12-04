Lights On Learning: New book reveals a blueprint for happy, fulfilled and curious kids

Children playing

At least 1.5 million children a week are struggling to engage in learning, according to research by Pearson.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although seven in 10 students surveyed said they enjoyed school, 73% admitted they struggle to engage in lessons and one in five shared they struggled ‘a lot’, due to reasons like lack of understanding (45%), or not feeling clever enough (30%). With almost six in 10 (57%) teachers also becoming increasingly concerned about pupil disengagement over the past year, it’s clear something needs to change.

For educationalist and Master Neurocoach Julia Black, author of revolutionary new book Lights On Learning, this change starts at home. Lights On Learning is an empowering and practical blueprint for parents and carers seeking to unlock their children’s full learning potential. When a love for learning is embedded as a family value, children can enter their school environment motivated, resilient and joyful; what she calls being ‘Lights On’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing from two decades of successfully partnering with thousands of children, young people and their parents, Lights On Learning doesn’t ask readers to step away from traditional education, although flexi or homeschooling could re-engage some children. Instead, Black inspires a shift in thinking - one that recognises the importance of both a parent and child’s mental, emotional and physical connection to learning. This is at the heart of Black’s educational philosophy, The Lights On Spectrum, a powerful tool that introduces six signatures of learning engagement from Darkness, Dimness, Glimmer, to Glow, Brilliance and Radiance. The book clearly breaks down the framework to ensure readers are equipped to recognise and understand shifts in mental and emotional states, sparking fresh, constructive conversations around learning within families and beyond.

Weaved throughout Lights On Learning, Black shares powerful insights, quotes and emotive stories from children and parents she has worked with, illustrating the book’s transformative impact on families, schools and communities worldwide. Blending inspiring case studies, with neuroscience-informed methods, Black introduces her WIRE Framework and LEARN model, practical tools designed to foster dynamic, sustainable learning. Emphasising the importance of passion-led learning, she shows how this creates energetic shifts that benefit both parent and child. While Black maintains a positive, growth-oriented mindset throughout the book, she also advocates normalising ‘Lights Off’ thoughts, encouraging parents and children to view challenges as a natural part of the learning journey. Children who are ‘Lights Off’, perhaps labelled ‘disconnected’ or ‘frustrated’, can just as quickly become Lights On and ready for learning if we take the time to understand a child’s thought process rather than focusing solely on behaviour.

To solidify this positive at-home learning environment, children need to see a positive approach role-modelled by their caregivers. Therefore, Black encourages parents to become lifelong learners themselves, engaging their heart, brain and body in the process. Through personal stories, simple activities and reflective questions, Black invites parents and primary carers to switch on their own creative energy, activate their ‘learning circuitry’ and unleash their inner power to take ownership for their learning journey alongside their children. This can help to remove any unhelpful learning behaviours or beliefs parents could be unintentionally passing on to their children from their own schooling experiences.

Lights On Learning is possible for all children when supportive environments are built at home and in school. Both supportive and challenging, Lights On Learning is the perfect resource for parents, carers and educators - anyone seeking to reimagine education as a joyful, self-led adventure. By bringing the heart, head and body into the learning experience, we can unlock our natural power to learn, grow and flourish without limitations in childhood and beyond.

Lights On Learning is available to buy on Amazon, and from all good bookshops.