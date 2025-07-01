Lloyds: Summer planning, school ready: Savvy families juggling costs

Your World

As the summer holidays approach and parents start to plan the next school year, research from Lloyds reveals the cost of sending children to school, and it’s more than just pencils and packed lunches.

For most parents, the biggest expense is school uniforms, with 58% saying they’re the most significant expensive school-related item and 44% surprised at how much they cost. School trips (49%), lunches and snacks (37%), and extracurricular activities like clubs, music lessons, and sports (32%) are also all cited by parents as part of the mental load when balancing their school-related budgets.

Lloyds research shows many parents are spending more than they expected when their children start school. One in three (30%) say school trip costs exceeded their expectations, while a quarter (22%) were surprised by the cost of extracurriculars.

Budget-conscious families are seeking deals to reduce the financial burden. With some retailers already kicking off the pre-summer school uniform sales, M&S, Aldi and Lidl set to discount their uniforms in early July, it pays to think ahead, not wait until September and buy at full price.

Double the mouths to feed, double the budget?

It‘s no secret that raising a family means having higher day-to-day expenses, and parents are already balancing these costs. According to the latest Lloyds spending data, households with children at home* spend just +16% more on essential groceries to feed the family compared to all households, indicating families seeking out the best value on their weekly shop.

And it is similar picture when it comes to eating out, with parents spending +17% more, parents perhaps will be looking to take advantage of the ‘kids eat free’ deals many restaurants offer, particularly during the holidays. When it comes to clothing costs, families are spending +23% more on average.

Over half (51%) of parents say that while childcare costs are a burden, they are manageable – but 23% report struggling to afford school costs either some of the time or often.

Gabby Collins, Payments Director at Lloyds: “Raising children is one of life’s great joys—but it can be expensive, especially when the new school year kicks off. From uniforms to after-school clubs, the costs can stack up, yet parents across the UK are rising to the challenge.

"Our research shows that while many are spending more, they’re finding smart ways to stay on top of it - whether that’s setting a budget, buying in the sales or shopping pre-loved, families are making it work so they can focus on the fun stuff and making memories over the Summer.”

Zoe Jutsum, a mum from North Somerset explains how she manages the school budget: "When my eldest started school, it was a huge milestone for our family—emotionally and financially. The costs added up quick- not just the uniform, but school trips, clubs and shoes they seem to outgrow overnight! Planning ahead has made all the difference.

"I set aside a little each month and start preparing early in the summer, looking for offers on shoes and keeping an eye out for uniform bargains. With our youngest starting this September, being organised helps us feel in control and focus on what really matters—enjoying this special time together as a family.”

The Benefits Calculator tool on Lloyds’ mobile app gives customers a simple way to identify the benefits they may be eligible for and find out how to make a claim. For parents and carers, this includes tax-free childcare, a UK government initiative to top-up childcare savings which can be spent on nursery costs and even afterschool and holiday clubs.