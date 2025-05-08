Local school marks VE Day 80th anniversary with playground party and remembrance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Great Bentley Primary School, stepped back in time this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a day of learning, reflection and celebration.

The school, based on Plough Road and part of Penrose Learning Trust, came together to mark this historic milestone through a dedicated assembly and a variety of themed activities. Pupils explored how the end of the Second World War was celebrated in 1945, learning about the importance of VE Day and the spirit of joy that swept the country. In tribute, pupils took part in their own playground picnic party, with the school bedecked in red, white and blue bunting for the occasion.

Many children arrived dressed in patriotic colours, bringing a festive spirit to the day. A special commemorative photograph was taken in the playground, with pupils describing it as ‘brilliant’.

A highlight of the day came during assembly, when children were shown real wartime medals that once belonged to the great-grandparent of one of their classmates. Current pupil, Madison, said she was fascinated to learn about John Henry, who was just 17 years old when he was sent to war, and who took part in the D-Day landings. He would have turned 100 this year, but passed away at the age of 97, leaving behind a powerful story of service and resilience that resonated deeply with the pupils.

Pupils at Great Bentley Primary School celebrating VE Day

Children also engaged creatively with the day’s theme, with current pupil Ethan from STEM Club proudly constructing a model Spitfire and a Union Jack flag as part of the commemorations.

Sarah Skillern, Headteacher at Great Bentley Primary School, said:

“This has been a really special day for the children. They have enjoyed commemorating this historical day and considering how joyous VE Day must have been in 1945 after so much hardship during times of war. We are really pleased to have marked the day for the children.”

The school hopes the event not only deepened pupils’ understanding of the Second World War, but also encouraged gratitude and reflection on the sacrifices made by previous generations.