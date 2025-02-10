London’s oldest higher education institute announces third annual Oracy Competition - win up to £1,000

Professor Martin Elliot, Provost, at Gresham College

Gresham College has officially launched its third annual Young Orator of the Year Competition. The Gresham Competition, which began in 2023, showcases the communication skills of state school students in Year 12 (England and Wales), S5 (Scotland), and Year 13 (Northern Ireland). The event emphasises Gresham College’s dedication to promoting oracy skills and the importance of effective public speaking among young learners.

London’s oldest higher education institute, Gresham College, has announced that entries for its third annual Gresham Competition are now open

The oracy competition, which is open for state school students aged 16 and 17 across the UK, promotes the importance of oracy throughout students’ academic and future careers

The competition will see students submit a five-minute, recorded presentation answering one of Gresham College’s given questions, with this year's themes spanning STEM and the Humanities

The finalists will have the chance to win up to £1,000, with their schools also receiving up to £500

The competition launched this week (3 February 2025) and all entries must be submitted by 6 PM on March 21, 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified in May and the final will take place on 2 July, 2025, at Gresham College, where finalists will present live before a panel of judges.

The competition, which opened this week (3 February 2025), invites students across the UK to deliver a five-minute speech on a pre-selected question. Topics cover a broad range of subject areas, including STEM and the Humanities, encouraging young people to engage critically with academic research and contemporary issues.

Students will submit video presentations articulating their chosen topic with clarity and persuasive argumentation. The competition places emphasis on verbal communication, but visual aids such as images, graphs, and slides may be incorporated to support arguments.

The questions being answered by pupils (16-17 years old):

Pick an historical figure whose influence, story or achievements you feel have been either over-valued or under-valued. Argue why this should be redressed

Aside from social media, what in your view is the most important positive – or negative – invention of the 21st century, and why?

How much is too much wealth? Aside from English and Maths, which subject(s) should be compulsory at school and why?

Which book should we all read and why? (this can include both fiction and non-fiction)

How do you think the evolution of social media platforms has impacted (either negatively or positively) the way you communicate, build relationships, and express your identity?

The winners of the competition will receive significant prizes to support their educational journey. The Gold Award winner will be awarded £1,000, with their school receiving £500. The Silver Award winner will receive £700, with £300 for their school, and the Bronze Award winner will receive £500, with £200 awarded to their school. All other finalists will also receive a prize in recognition of their achievement, a new initiative for this year's competition.

Entries for the competition must be submitted by 6 PM on 21 March 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be notified in May and invited to London for a presentation skills workshop on 7 June 2025. The final will take place on 2 July 2025, at Gresham College, where finalists will present live before a panel of judges and live audience of friends and family.

Students interested in participating can find out further information on this year's competition and can submit their entries here: https://www.gresham.ac.uk/schools-and-colleges/young-orator-year

Professor Martin Elliott, Provost, at Gresham College, says: “At Gresham College, we believe that the ability to communicate effectively is fundamental to success in both education and life. The Young Orator of the Year Competition provides a unique opportunity for students to sharpen their public speaking skills while exploring important topics in depth. We are excited to see the talent and passion that this year’s entrants will bring to the competition.”