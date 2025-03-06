Making technology work for all: Young girls leading the future of accessible technology in groundbreaking Tech She Can Campaign

The girls meeting Kat, the photographer

In a world-first campaign, UK charity Tech She Can has collaborated with IBM and Sane Seven Studio to empower six young girls to create an innovation that would allow photographer Kat Panagaki to continue capturing the world after being left paralysed after an accident.

The initiative, created to allow young girls to step into the roles of tomorrow’s tech innovators, saw the girls design and modify a robot that would empower Kat to continue her work as a photographer.

Supported by IBM’s volunteers, the group worked together to modify Spot, a state-of-the-art robot, integrating a camera and assistive controls to make a new, accessible approach to photography. In doing so, they embraced problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork, showcasing how technology can be a driver of positive change.

Photographer and Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research ambassador Kat is proving that disability doesn’t define potential. Sharing her experience, Kat expressed: "The empathy, innovation and curiosity the girls showed on the day was fantastic. What they’ve created together is truly a world first. But means so much more than that, to me, personally. It enables me to continue to do the thing I love, to return to work and sustain my career. We need everyone involved in the creation of technology in order to help everyone."

Kat and the girls exploring robotics for the innovation with IBM

This initiative is more than just a remarkable feat—it is a call to action. Women remain an untapped resource in solving the UK’s critical tech skills gap, yet the very skills required for future careers—creativity, curiosity, communication, and problem-solving—are equally distributed across society.

“This isn’t just about building new technology,” says Sane Seven, the creative studio leading the project’s execution. “If we want more girls in tech, we need to show everyone they belong.”

By fostering early engagement with technology, this initiative is helping to shift perceptions of who belongs in STEM fields, ensuring the future of tech is shaped by all. Put by one of the young innovators, Alexis, age 10, “Everybody should design technology because everybody uses technology.”

As part of this immersive experience, each girl applied for a “job” at IBM, pitching their own ideas on how robots could be used for things that could help people and the planet. After presenting to IBM they were hired as honorary ‘IBM Tech Innovators’ for the day.

IBM’s commitment to education has long been core to its corporate social responsibility initiatives. And these IBM volunteers could see the valuable role they could play inspiring young girls - especially those who may not have considered a future in tech – to taste the endless possibilities available to them.

This initiative marks a world-first—a paralysed artist achieving something groundbreaking through technology. It is a testament to the power of inclusive innovation, proving that when technology is designed for everyone, it can empower everyone.

To ensure the future of technology is shaped by all of us, and to learn more, visit https://techshecan.org/robot