Manchester United legend launches Business of Football degree

A new degree offering unique top-level insights into the football industry was launched this week by Manchester United legend Gary Neville

The groundbreaking University Academy 92 (UA92) Business of Football degree will provide students with both on-pitch and off-pitch experience through modules covering governance, player care and talent recruitment. As well as sales, marketing, fan engagement, operations and cutting-edge AI applications.

The course was devised by Gary Neville along with course leader, Spencer Fearn – known for once being the youngest owner of a professional football club in Britain – and UA92’s associate dean Dr. Firoz Bhaiyat.

Gary said: “This degree fills a critical gap in football education in this country. Students won’t just study football business, they’ll experience it.

“Through our partnerships and the involvement of the Class of 92, students gain direct access to current CEOs and chairs of football clubs, creating genuine pathways into employment.

“We’re not just teaching students about the traditional football business, we’re showing them how clubs can unlock new revenue streams, from estate planning to social media strategies. The football industry is evolving rapidly and our graduates will be equipped to lead that change.

“This won’t just benefit the students studying at UA92, this will also benefit the British game as a whole.”

Sara Prowse, CEO of UA92, said: “At UA92 we work closely with businesses to ensure that we are preparing our students for successful careers. This programme is no different - it is tailor-made for a sport that is a multi-billion pound industry.

“This is another example of UA92’s innovative approach that gives every student the opportunity to thrive. UA92 is not just preparing students for careers - we are shaping the leaders of tomorrow.”

The programme’s unique 360-degree approach was developed through extensive consultation with industry partners including Manchester United FC, Salford City FC, Altrincham FC, the Manchester FA and the English Football League.

Students will get unparalleled access to the inner workings of a football club through UA92’s partnership with Salford City including exclusive internships, live projects, work experience opportunities, mentorship and guest speakers.

Students will learn from contemporary case studies, including stadium and estate re-development at Real Madrid, Ryan Reynolds’ social media transformation of Wrexham AFC and Salford City FC’s journey from non-league to the football league. The degree has a golden thread on how artificial intelligence can support football clubs unlocking new revenue streams.

The degree addresses the global nature of modern football, covering leagues worldwide and placing significant emphasis on the rapidly growing women’s game. With women’s football gaining massive international traction, graduates will be positioned to capitalise on this expanding sector.

Students will benefit from guest lectures by Gary Neville and the Class of 92, alongside current football executives, ensuring they receive insights from both legendary players and contemporary business leaders.

The degree is awarded by Lancaster University and will begin teaching from this September.

Applications for the September 2025 intake are now open, with students also able to opt for November, January, February, April and June with UA92 accepting students throughout the year for multiple entry points.

For more information, visit: UA92.ac.uk or the Business of Football page.