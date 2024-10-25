MP visits Bloxham CE Primary School
Sean learned about the work the school has carried out improving its curriculum offer. From the introduction of initiatives such as Drawing Club which develops children's fine motor skills alongside enriching their language skills through exciting stories and art, through to the introduction of twice daily Corefulness exercises which supports the children to train, strengthen & use four key stabilising muscles.
Sean also took the opportunity to learn about the challenges facing schools, such as SEND funding and the impact of declining birth rates. He will be returning to the school in November to participate in Parliament Week.
“It was a pleasure to spend time in Bloxham Primary School and to meet the staff & pupils. I learned an awful lot and look forward to returning in the near future” said Sean.