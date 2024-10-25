MP visits Bloxham CE Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Bloxham CE Primary enjoyed a visit from Sean Woodcock, MP today. For pupils in our Foundation Stage, the visit was even more special, as they listened to Sean retelling the story of Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Sean learned about the work the school has carried out improving its curriculum offer. From the introduction of initiatives such as Drawing Club which develops children's fine motor skills alongside enriching their language skills through exciting stories and art, through to the introduction of twice daily Corefulness exercises which supports the children to train, strengthen & use four key stabilising muscles.

Sean also took the opportunity to learn about the challenges facing schools, such as SEND funding and the impact of declining birth rates. He will be returning to the school in November to participate in Parliament Week.

“It was a pleasure to spend time in Bloxham Primary School and to meet the staff & pupils. I learned an awful lot and look forward to returning in the near future” said Sean.