Multitasking nation: Why online master’s degrees might be the antidote to digital burnout

Masters Degree

UTS Online helps professionals beat burnout and reclaim deep learning in the age of distraction.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From back-to-back Teams calls to TikTok scrolls before bed, it's no surprise many British professionals feel their ability to concentrate has taken a hit. According to Ofcom, the average UK adult now checks their phone every 12 minutes, while a recent report by Deloitte found that 38% of workers feel less able to focus than before the pandemic, with digital overload cited as a key factor.

Yet despite this, postgraduate study is surging. University of Technology Sydney Online reports growing enrolment among UK-based professionals in areas like business, analytics, and technology, suggesting that while attention spans may be tested, the appetite for serious learning is still strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what explains this contradiction? The answer lies in how modern online master’s programmes are designed. Institutions like UTS Online are creating study pathways built for today’s digital reality, offering flexibility, neuroscience-informed learning structures, and career relevance to help students succeed in a world full of distractions.

Why Our Focus Is Fading and What That Means for Learning

Endless multitasking rewires the brain:

Constantly toggling between emails, WhatsApp, and work tasks might feel efficient, but research from the University of Sussex shows it reduces grey matter in areas associated with sustained attention, making academic concentration harder to sustain.

Digital fatigue is a growing problem:

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) reports rising levels of burnout among remote and hybrid workers, with screen fatigue and mental exhaustion cited as top concerns.

Short-form content is reshaping attention:

From Instagram Reels to news summaries, our brains are adapting to fast, shallow content. This makes traditional long-form academic learning feel harder, even if the desire to engage with it is still there.

How Online Programmes Are Rebuilding Focus

Short, structured modules reduce overwhelm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UTS Online breaks complex topics into manageable lessons, allowing learners to work through material in short bursts: ideal for modern attention spans.

Asynchronous learning offers flexibility:

No need to stick to rigid timetables. Students can choose to study before work, on weekends, or during their peak mental hours, whether that’s 6 AM or 9 PM.

Progress tracking supports motivation:

Seeing each module ticked off reinforces a sense of progress, which engages the brain’s reward system and encourages momentum over time.

Career relevance drives engagement:

UTS Online’s courses are aligned with current industry needs, meaning students understand the “why” behind their learning, boosting motivation and focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no doubt that digital burnout is real. We hear from professionals all the time who feel pulled in every direction. Yet many still have a strong desire to upskill.

That’s why we’ve designed our programmes to work with modern work-life challenges, not against them. Our short, asynchronous modules give learners the autonomy to study when it suits them, while our content is mobile-friendly, practical, and deeply career-focused.

Interestingly, we often hear from students who say their ability to focus actually improved through structured learning. With support, milestones, and purpose-driven content, they not only complete the course, they finish with more confidence and clarity than they started with.

In the UK, we’re seeing strong demand for courses like the Master of Technology Management, Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics, and Digital Marketing programmes: all areas where upskilling is no longer optional, but essential for staying ahead,” says a Spokesperson from University of Technology Sydney Online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our minds may feel frayed by constant digital input, but they’re far from broken. With the right course design, support, and flexibility, UK professionals can still achieve meaningful qualifications, and even use the process to rebuild their ability to focus and thrive.