NATIONAL CHILDREN’S CHOIR OF GREAT BRITAIN has now opened audition spaces

At their audition, young people are invited to perform one song from memory, accompanied, which should last no more than 3 minutes. They will also do some aural tests including musical memory tests and singing chords and (for children in Year 7 and above) some sight singing - tailored to the child’s current singing level. Auditions last around 30 minutes including warm up time.

The NCCGB team is not seeking the ‘finished article’, but is instead looking for potential, passion and a desire to learn. The audition panel comprises NCCGB’s music team, who have a great deal of experience of working with children in many settings, and always strive to help children navigate on-the-day nerves.

Parents and carers may sign up their child free of charge via the NCCGB website, where they will find further useful information including FAQs, bursary information and examples of sight-singing. Choir members from many different backgrounds are welcomed and bursaries are available for people who may otherwise be unable to meet course fees.

Nicole O’Donnell, Chief Executive of NCCGB comments:

“After an incredibly successful year, we are proud to be holding more auditions in a wider geographic spread of the country than ever before, thanks to the enlightened generosity of our donors. It is our aim to see as many children in person as we physically can, but alongside this, we have scheduled an online round, open to anyone more than 100 miles from an audition venue.

“I have seen first hand the remarkable work that our professional musicians and pastoral staff do, and it is a joy to see our young people sharing and developing their love for singing individually and as a group. The supportive, friendly and inclusive environment is something we are incredibly proud of, and our members frequently tell us that they feel free to be their true selves while on a residential course. It really is a happy, healthy place!”

Courses are intensive, happy weeks of singing. The NCCGB choirs sing a wide range of diverse repertoire. Children learn choral discipline, musicality, vocal techniques, and practical skills such as taking care of their voice. They also receive one-on-one singing lessons with a singing teacher. There are performance opportunities in public concerts in prestigious venues in the UK, and on choral tours abroad.

Forming lasting friendships is an important part of being a member of the NCCGB, and so outside of choral rehearsals, there are plenty of opportunities for fun. During afternoon recreation there is a choice of activities; these may include crafts, games, either outdoor or indoor; or quiet time for resting. In the evening everyone joins together for recreation: quiz night, movie night and party night are all favourites.

The choir’s activities are supervised by members of the pastoral staff, who ensure that alongside their musical development, children’s wellbeing and safeguarding is paramount. There are pastoral staff on duty at all times, including overnight. The pastoral team is made up of experienced musicians, teachers and NCCGB alumni. NCCGB considers that it is particularly beneficial to their young choir members that some of the pastoral team were once in the choir, as they understand exactly what it is like to be away from home as a member of NCCGB. They are therefore more able to help the young people to integrate and feel welcome and supported.

Auditions may be booked online here: https://www.nccgb.com/joining-us/

Full audition listings

TIVERTON – Sunday 2nd November

LONDON (DULWICH) – Saturday 8th November

BIRMINGHAM – Saturday 8th November

MANCHESTER – Saturday 8th November

ONLINE – Saturday 15th November (Only open to those who live more than 100 miles from an audition venue)

LONDON (DULWICH) – Saturday 22nd November

NEWCASTLE – Saturday 29th November

LEEDS – Sunday 30th November

LONDON (BRENT) – Sunday 30th November

LONDON (DULWICH) – Saturday 6th December

NEW MILTON – Sunday 18th January

BRISTOL – booking to open soon

2026 Course dates

NCCGB’s 2026 courses will take place at Bromsgrove School on the following dates, and all new members must be able to attend the Easter course. Choir members are expected to attend the whole of each course unless a particularly unusual event (eg a family wedding) means they cannot.

Easter: Sunday 5th April – Saturday 11th April

Summer: Sunday 2nd August – Saturday 8th August

National Children’s Choir of Great Britain (NCCGB)

NCCGB is a charity helping to grow the next generation of musicians. Meeting twice a year for week-long residential choir courses during school holidays, the choirs perform in concerts and on choir tours in the UK and overseas. In the last year alone, the choirs have appeared on CBBC’s Newsround, performed at London’s Roundhouse and at the VJ80 commemoration in front of HM The King, HM The Queen, and the Prime Minister. Auditions take place in the autumn, when the team always enjoys meeting any young person aged 9 to 19 who love to sing. NCCGB puts strong pastoral care at the heart of its work, promoting an inclusive, supportive and happy environment where young people can learn from the best musicians.

