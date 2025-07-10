New Anglia University Expands Clinical Rotation Network Through Ten New NHS Partnerships

New Anglia University (NAU) has announced a significant expansion to its UK Clinical Rotation Network by partnering with 10 additional NHS hospitals.

New Anglia University (NAU) has announced a significant expansion to its UK Clinical Rotation Network by partnering with 10 additional NHS hospitals. This initiative provides NAU medical students with enhanced opportunities for real-world clinical training across a broad range of NHS facilities in London, Shropshire, and the West Midlands.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newly Partnered NHS Hospitals are institutions that are recognised among the UK's leading hospitals for clinical excellence, patient care, and specialist training, making them ideal environments for future physicians to develop the skills and confidence required in modern healthcare. The new partners are:

Newham Centre for Mental Health, London

Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health, London

City & Hackney Centre for Mental Health, London

The Redwoods Centre, Shrewsbury

Bushey Fields Hospital, Dudley

Bloxwich Hospital, Walsall

Dorothy Pattison Hospital, Walsall

Edward Street Hospital, West Bromwich

Hallam Street Hospital, West Bromwich

Penn Hospital, Wolverhampton

These partnerships offer greater access to UK-based clinical placements, reduce waiting times, and broaden the clinical exposure available to NAU students. Rotations are tailored to reflect NHS systems and standards, enabling students to build relevant experience and develop professional readiness for UK-based careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Provost of New Anglia University, Prof. Oleg Kvlividze, MD, PhD, said, "This expansion reinforces New Anglia University's commitment to forward-thinking medical education. We're providing our students with real-world NHS exposure, while building partnerships that address both local health needs and global talent shortages."

A New Pathway for Medicine

For decades, aspiring doctors in the UK have faced a lengthy, expensive, and high-pressure path to becoming a doctor. At top UK medical schools, becoming a doctor typically takes 8 to 14 years, with tuition and accommodation costs approaching £200,000. With rising tuition fees, GP shortages, and student burnout, many are now looking beyond traditional routes.

New Anglia University, located in Anguilla in the Caribbean, offers an innovative, fast-track MD program that's rapidly becoming a compelling alternative. Students spend just 20 months on campus, followed by UK-based clinical rotations after two years, offering a streamlined and affordable option for a new generation of medical professionals.

"In Anguilla, we're not just accelerating medical education, we're redesigning it to focus on wellness, relevance, and real-world experience. Our model empowers students through its alignment with the UK Foundation Programme and postgraduate pathways, as well as mentorship and references from practising NHS physicians. It offers students a new pathway to NHS rotations with a clearer, faster way to achieve their license."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This expansion is the latest step in NAU's mission to provide high-quality, internationally aligned medical training while addressing workforce shortages and reshaping the preparation of future doctors.

To learn more about New Anglia University, our MD program, and UK clinical opportunities, please visit www.newanglia.com