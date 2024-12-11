New insights Into gender roles in parenting and the impact of reading on child development

parenting

Parenting plays a pivotal role in shaping the early experiences and long-term outcomes of children. From nurturing emotional bonds to fostering cognitive and social growth, the ways in which parents engage with their children can profoundly influence their development.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite widespread recognition of its importance, parenting roles and responsibilities are often shaped by traditional gender norms and societal expectations, leading to significant disparities in how time and effort are allocated.

A recent study conducted by the team at Academized.com offers a comprehensive analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, shedding light on how parents divide their time when caring for and assisting household children. The findings underscore notable differences in the contributions of mothers and fathers across different age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time Spent on Childcare

The research highlights that, on average, mothers spend considerably more time on childcare compared to fathers. In households with children under 18, mothers dedicate approximately 2.5 hours daily to childcare, while fathers contribute just over 1 hour. This gap widens significantly for parents with younger children. Mothers of children under 6 years old spend nearly 3 hours a day on childcare, whereas fathers in the same category devote about 1.5 hours.

As children grow older, the difference becomes less stark. For parents of children aged 6–12, mothers spend around 2 hours per day on childcare activities, compared to less than 1 hour for fathers. While the disparity narrows with older children, the overall trend of mothers spending more time persists.

Physical Care Responsibilities

Physical care—tasks like feeding, bathing, and dressing—is a vital component of parenting. The data reveals that mothers take on a significantly larger share of these duties than fathers, especially for younger children. Mothers of children under 6 dedicate about 2 hours per day to physical care, double the time fathers spend.

For children under 18, mothers average more than 1 hour daily on physical care, while fathers spend about half that time. This gap reduces notably for parents of children aged 6–12, with mothers averaging about 0.5 hours per day and fathers contributing minimal time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading to Children: A Missed Opportunity

Reading to children plays a crucial role in fostering literacy and cognitive development. However, the data suggests that parents, on average, spend limited time engaging in reading activities. Mothers of children under 6 spend about 0.3 hours daily reading with their kids, while fathers devote slightly less time. This trend continues across all age groups, with minimal time invested in reading as children grow older.

The implications of this trend are significant. Circana reports a 3.5 million unit decline in children’s book sales over the past year, with fiction titles accounting for 71% of the losses. Yet, research from Ohio State University underscores the importance of reading: children who are read to daily hear nearly 290,000 more words by age 5 than those who aren’t, giving them a substantial advantage in language development and literacy skills.

Recreational Play

Recreational play, excluding organized sports, is another important aspect of bonding and social growth. Mothers of children under 6 spend close to an hour each day engaging in play, while fathers contribute slightly less time.

For families with children under 18, both parents spend about 0.3–0.5 hours daily on recreational play. Among parents of children aged 6–12, time spent on play decreases slightly, with no significant difference between mothers and fathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Educational Support

Time spent on educational support, such as helping with homework or engaging in school-related projects, is the lowest among all measured activities. Mothers with children under 18 allocate about 0.2 hours per day to these tasks, while fathers contribute slightly less.

For children aged 6–12, the trend is similar: mothers spend 0.2 hours daily on educational activities, with minimal involvement from fathers. For children under 6, educational support from both parents is almost negligible, likely due to the lower formal educational needs of this age group.

Key Insights

The findings highlight a persistent gender gap in childcare, with mothers consistently investing more time than fathers across all categories, particularly when children are younger. Physical care and general caregiving demand the most time for parents of younger children.

The study also underscores the importance of reading, especially in early childhood, for its long-term benefits on language and cognitive skills. With declining book sales in the children’s market, encouraging parents to prioritize reading could be a key step in reversing this trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, addressing disparities in parental roles and fostering intentional engagement—whether through reading, play, or educational support—can significantly contribute to children’s holistic development.