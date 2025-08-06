New RDA-Hartpury research could redefine disability support through horses

Andy Collop, Vice-Chancellor, Principal & CEO of Hartpury University and College

At the RDA National Championships, the Riding of the Disabled Association and Hartpury University and College announced their new three-year research partnership. Aiming to look at the unique role horses play in assisting disabled people, as well as the impact this has on their own wellbeing, this research will look to elevate the standards and recognition of the equine-assisted sector, and how horses can transform lives.

Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA UK) is proud to announce a pioneering three-year research partnership with Hartpury University and College, marking a new chapter in understanding the life-changing potential of equine-assisted activities for disabled people, the unique role that horses play in delivering these experiences, and the positive impact such activities have on the horses' own wellbeing.

Bringing together RDA UK’s 56 years of practical experience with Hartpury’s internationally recognised research and equestrian expertise, the collaboration will explore how equine-assisted services can address the social, health, and educational inequalities experienced by disabled people. The research will also contribute to elevating the standards and professional recognition of the equine-assisted sector and workforce, and developing best practices in equine welfare.

“This partnership is an important milestone for us” commented Michael Bishop, CEO of RDA UK. “RDA has long seen the profound health and wellbeing outcomes for disabled people engaging with equine assisted activities. Through this collaboration, we can create the robust evidence base needed to elevate our impact, demonstrate the value of the horse to society, unlock funding, and shape future policy. We’re excited to work with Hartpury to further embed equine-assisted activity within the wider health, education, and care sectors.”

Andy Collop, Vice-Chancellor Principal and CEO at Hartpury University and College added: “We’re proud to work alongside RDA UK to push the boundaries of what we know about equine-assisted activity. It’s a chance to contribute to something that’s making a real difference, and to back that up with strong, meaningful research.”

The formal partnership was launched on 11th July at the RDA UK National Championships, the largest inclusive equestrian event of its kind, taking place at Hartpury’s world-class Equestrian Centre. Hartpury has proudly hosted the National Championships since 1994, underscoring its longstanding commitment to inclusion, innovation, and excellence in equestrian education.

Rooted in the shared belief in the power of horses to transform lives, this partnership lays the foundation for long-term impact, shaping the future of inclusive equine assisted activities in the UK and beyond.