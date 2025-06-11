NFDT LAUNCHES NEW QUALIFICATION TO TRAIN THE NEXT GENERATION OF BAKERY LEADERS IN ENGLAND

Developed with industry experts, the Level 3 Lead Baker qualification blends traditional craft skills with essential leadership training to equip the next generation of bakery professionals.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Food & Drink Training (NFDT), the training arm of Scottish Bakers, is delighted to announce the launch of the Level 3 Diploma in Lead Baker, an innovative, industry-led qualification designed to underpin the recently introduced Lead Baker Apprenticeship Standard (ST1349) in England.

Created in close collaboration with the baking sector and awarding body “the” Food & Drink Awarding Organisation (FDQ), the diploma blends traditional craft baking with the demands of a modern production environment. It is aimed at individuals looking to advance their technical expertise while developing the leadership and management skills needed for supervisory roles in commercial bakeries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Level 3 Diploma in Lead Baker (610/5370/3) offers a comprehensive curriculum covering cake, biscuit, pastry, and bread production. Alongside core practical skills, learners will build competency in vital workplace areas such as food safety, compliance systems, continuous improvement, customer service, and commercial awareness, ensuring they are well-prepared to take the next step in their careers.

Scott Anderson, Training & Development Manager at NFDT, said:

“The industry has been crying out for a management qualification that supports the Lead Baker standard and now it has it. This diploma goes beyond the craft; it builds leaders. It will help shape, support, and sustain the future of our sector, giving bakers the confidence and competence to drive their teams and businesses forward.”

Lesley Cameron, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers, added:

“Scottish Bakers has always championed skills development across the industry, and the introduction of the Lead Baker Diploma marks a major milestone. It ensures we continue to build a workforce that is both rooted in traditional craft knowledge and equipped with the leadership skills required in today’s commercial bakery environment. We are proud to be playing a part in helping bakers grow, lead, and inspire the next generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFDT remains firmly committed to delivering high-quality, relevant training that reflects the evolving needs of the baking industry. The launch of the Level 3 Diploma in Lead Baker reinforces its mission to nurture talent, raise professional standards, and support long-term sector sustainability across the UK.

To find out more about NFDT and the diploma please visit: www.nfdt.org