Nominate a school to win 40 free Alton Towers tickets

Spinball Wizard at Alton Towers

Do you know a school that deserves an unforgettable day out? Discounts for Teachers is giving away 40 FREE Alton Towers entry tickets to one school — with nominations open to everyone.

The UK’s leading provider of discounts for education staff has launched a public nomination campaign, inviting anyone to put forward a deserving school to win a bundle of 40 Alton Towers tickets.

Nominations are open now and close on June 1st, giving the public the full month to cast their vote. The winning school will be announced shortly after on June 7th.

The lucky ticket holders will get the chance to experience Alton Towers’ brand-new 2025 attraction Toxicator, soar above the park on the Skyride, race through the forest on Rita, or enjoy the family-friendly fun of CBeebies Land.

Amy Irving, spokesperson for Discounts for Teachers, said: “This competition is an exciting opportunity for a school to enjoy a well-earned day out at one of the UK’s top attractions. Whether it’s a school that goes the extra mile, a school a family member attends or teaches at, or one that simply deserves to be rewarded - we want to celebrate them. There’s only one nomination allowed per person but the more nominations a school receives, the better their chances of winning, so spread the word!”

Founded over 20 years ago, Discounts for Teachers is the UK’s longest-running discount provider for education staff.

Membership is completely free, with eligibility extending to a wide range of roles — from school cleaners and canteen staff to headteachers, professors, and student teachers.

“Our mission is to reward those working in the education sector with access to everyday savings at thousands of UK retailers, restaurants, and more,” Amy added.

To nominate a school and find full details, visit: