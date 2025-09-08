Northern Regional College students advance to Wordskills UK finals

Northern Regional College is proud to announce that three teams of its students have secured places in the UK final of the WorldSkills UK Industrial Robotics competition, following a fiercely contested qualifying round held at the NEC Birmingham during the Smart Factory Expo in June 2025.

The College’s six student finalists, Adam Duff, Eoin McAuley, Colin Kerr, Peter Vennard, Ashley Harrow and Harry McKeown will travel to Wales in November to compete for the title of the UK’s top young industrial robotics programmers. The winners will earn a place on Squad UK and could go on to represent the UK at the WorldSkills International Finals in Aichi, Japan in 2028.

Competing alongside students from Bridgend College in Wales, Northern Regional College’s teams stood out for their technical ability, teamwork and problem-solving skills under pressure. The challenge involved programming an industrial robot to perform a high-speed, high-precision pick-and-place task, simulating real-world manufacturing environments. Students were judged not only on speed and accuracy, but also on documentation, organisation, and collaboration.

Paul Coombes, Head of Technical at FANUC UK and competition judge, praised the level of performance, “The standard this year was the highest we’ve seen. All the contestants demonstrated outstanding professionalism and technical competence. Northern Regional College’s students should be exceptionally proud of reaching this stage.”

Karla Kosch, Lecturer in Manufacturing Engineering at Northern Regional College and Training Manager for Robot Systems Integration at WorldSkills UK, highlighted the critical role teamwork played in the competition, “To succeed in this environment, competitors must demonstrate not just technical precision, but the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively. The teams from Northern Regional College clearly understood this. Their performance reflects strong coaching and real-world readiness, which is exactly what WorldSkills aims to foster.”

The success is a testament to Northern Regional College’s commitment to hands-on, industry-aligned education in robotics and automation, areas critical to the future of advanced manufacturing both in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

Mel Higgins, Principal & Chief Executive of Northern Regional College and Trustee of WorldSkills UK, congratulated the finalists, “We are absolutely delighted to see our students achieve such well-deserved recognition on a national stage. Their progression to the final is a reflection of their hard work, skill and passion for innovation. It also speaks to the dedication of our teaching staff, who are committed to equipping students with the real-world skills needed in tomorrow’s workforce.”

WorldSkills UK and its partners, including FANUC, provide training, simulation software, and mentorship to prepare students for competition and careers in the sector. This year also saw a record number of female competitors, a trend welcomed by industry leaders as robotics continues to grow in both importance and inclusivity.

As the countdown to November begins, Northern Regional College students will continue their preparation with industry-led training and support, striving not just for victory, but for the chance to represent the UK on a global platform.