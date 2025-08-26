One in four parents may need to borrow for back-to-school essentials—here’s how to cut costs

Child running in school

Back-to-school costs are soaring year-on-year with the rise in inflation and businesses passing rising costs on to customers. According to the Child Poverty Action Group and Loughborough University's Centre for Research in Social Policy (CRSP), the minimum parents have to fork out for a child at primary school in the UK is now over £1,000 a year. For a secondary school pupil, it can cost a family a minimum of £2,300 a year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest research from charity, Turn2Us, found that two-fifths (40%) of parents are worried about the costs involved with going back to school and over a third (37%) are concerned that the additional expense may impact their ability to pay the bills. Worryingly, over a quarter (28%) have said they may need to borrow to cover the costs.

For those looking to save money on back-to-school essentials, Liz Hunter, Commercial Director at online price comparison site, MoneyExpert, has shared her seven ways to cut costs ahead of the new school year, and how to get prepared for next year:

Check whether uniform needs to be branded

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before starting to buy your child’s uniform, check the school policy first to see what items (if any) need to be branded. Schools need to follow government guidelines to keep the cost of uniforms down, and this includes keeping branded items to a minimum. It could state that while they prefer uniforms to feature their logo, it may not be essential.

Clothes with the school logo usually come from specific retailers and cost considerably more than high-street or supermarket options. So if you don’t need branded items, you can save by shopping around for more affordable options. You can even check if you’re able to purchase a logo separately and iron or sew it on to a specific coloured blazer, jumper or cardigan to make it even cheaper.

Shop second-hand

The government guidance also states that schools need to make second-hand uniforms readily available, and information on how to obtain them should always be clear and easily accessible on the school’s website.

Some schools may run a uniform swap shop or even have stalls at summer fairs that sell clothes donated by parents. You should also check Facebook selling pages or school groups to find other parents selling second-hand uniforms, or even check in with family to see if they have any from children who have grown out of their old uniform, too. Reselling sites, such as Vinted or eBay, may also have old uniforms for sale, so it’s worth checking before buying brand new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your child is attending secondary school or will need a laptop for their studies, you could try sourcing a refurbished option online, as they are often cheaper than brand new. Check Facebook to see if there are any second-hand options available, too. But always try the device before you buy to ensure it’s in good condition.

Check out the latest deals and compare prices

There are plenty of back-to-school deals online and in stores, so ensure you shop around and compare prices before you buy to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Retailers such as Argos, John Lewis and ASDA are offering deals on school essentials, while companies such as HP, Apple and Lenovo have promotions on laptops, tablets and other essential tech.

Argos, for example, is currently offering 25% off selected stationery, lunchboxes and water bottles. Smiggle has up to 50% off, buy one get one free deals and multibuy offers. Matalan also has an affordable back-to-school range with plenty of items costing £5 and under.

Supermarket swaps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many supermarkets have back-to-school ranges to keep costs low for families. So, before heading to any other shops, try checking your local supermarkets for items that don’t need to be branded first. They not only sell uniforms but also everything from stationery, lunch boxes and school bags to water bottles and notebooks. This means you may be able to get everything your child needs in one shop, and all at a much lower cost.

Government support schemes

Several government support schemes aim to alleviate back-to-school costs for families. This includes free school meals, help with uniform costs, transport assistance, as well as various grants and bursaries.

However, eligibility for these schemes will often depend on various factors such as household income, student status or disability. You can check with your local authority to find out more about the support available in your area.

You could even contact the school directly if you or a friend is worried about back-to-school costs, and they will be able to provide guidance or direct you to relevant resources.

Seek charitable support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several charity schemes and initiatives offer support to help families with back-to-school costs, including everything from school uniforms and stationery to other essential supplies. A quick online search should be able to provide you with a list of those providing help.

Turn2Us, for example, offers grant search tools so that parents and carers can identify potential funding opportunities from charitable trusts. Another charity, Buttle UK, runs the ‘School Uniform Campaign’ and this provides financial assistance for school uniforms and other essential items. Action for Children works with vulnerable families across the UK to help reduce the financial pressures of back-to-school shopping too by providing emergency food packages, books, clothing and uniforms.

Budgeting for future costs

Planning ahead and budgeting can make a difference when it comes to making back-to-school costs more manageable. It may be too late to do that this year; however, you can get a head start for next year. This could help particularly if they’re transitioning from primary to secondary, when costs are usually significantly higher.

Keep a list of everything your child needs and buy them over the year to help spread the cost, or you could start a savings pot, so you have the money ready for when you need to start buying everything. Look for deals at other times of the year, too. School uniforms often go on sale after the back-to-school rush, so you could buy uniforms in the next size up for next year during any summer or winter sales.

Avoid BNPL schemes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important not to get yourself into debt to afford any back-to-school essentials and only buy what you can realistically afford. Think carefully before signing up to any buy now, pay later schemes when shopping. They can help spread the cost if you’re able to afford it, but if you’ll be struggling to pay it back, you could be charged for late payment fees and end up in a more difficult situation.

If you’re struggling and unable to pay for everything on your child’s uniform and kit list, you should always speak to the school, Local Authority or Citizens Advice. They will be able to help you find the things you need, point you in the direction of financial support or help you with your applications for any additional financial aid.