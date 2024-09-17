Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trust which manages more than 40 different schools across England has announced it plans to go phone-free.

It has already begun trialling bans and other approaches at some of its secondary schools.

Trust leadership says phones have had a big impact on both pupils’ learning and their mental health.

Thousands of students across dozens of English academies may eventually be going to school without their smartphones - for their own good.

Digital safety experts say that for many families, conversations around a child getting their first phone typically begin around the time they start secondary school. But while smartphones can open up a new, online world to young people, they also present risks, including being exposed to inappropriate content or misinformation - while some struggle to switch off or regulate themselves on social media. Some parents are even opting for feature phones for their children, which can call, text and perform simple functions, but don’t have internet access.

Now one charitable trust, which manages dozens of state-funded academies across England, is taking the matter a step further. Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) chief executive Tom Rees told the Guardian that they plan to become the first in the country to go completely phone-free.

The Trust is responsible for some 35 thousand pupils across its portfolio of schools, some of which have already begun trialling smartphone bans this term. Rees said that the impact of smartphones on both learning and mental health has been “catastrophic”, and even when phones are tucked away in bags or pockets, students were still preoccupied with them.

OAT has confirmed that being phone-free is the plan eventually. A spokesperson told us: “Moving forward and over time, we believe it is desirable for us to move to a position where children do not access their phones at all throughout the school day. Teaching and learning, behaviour and children’s mental health are all impacted negatively by mobile phones.”

But the Trust added that there was no rush, and each of its many schools would work on its own timeline. “Our schools are at different stages of the journey. A quarter of our secondary schools are piloting different approaches to this over the autumn term, and one is phone-free, where it’s been really successful and is popular with parents and students.

“We want schools to do this at their pace - they are best placed to make the decisions because they know their schools best, and because we want them to consult with their parent and pupil communities,” they added.

Ormiston Academy Trust’s schools

According to its website, the Trust runs 42 academies across England. These include 32 secondary schools, six primary schools, three alternative provision schools, and one special school.

Secondary schools

Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy, Runcorn, Cheshire

Broadland High Ormiston Academy, Hoveton, Norwich

Brownhills Ormiston Academy, Brownhills, West Midlands

Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes, Cheshire

City of Norwich School, Norwich

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Cowes Enterprise College, Isle of Wight

Ormiston Denes Academy, Lowestoft, Suffolk

Ormiston Endeavour Academy, Ipswich, Suffolk

Flegg High Ormiston Academy, Martham, Norfolk

Ormiston Forge Academy, Cradley Heath, West Midlands

George Salter Academy, West Bromwich, West Midlands

Ormiston Horizon Academy, Stoke-on-Trent

Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Ormiston Maritime Academy, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire

Ormiston Meridian Academy, Stoke-on-Trent

Ormiston NEW Academy, Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Ormiston Park Academy, Aveley, Essex

Ormiston Rivers Academy, Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex

Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy, Oldbury, West Midlands

Sandymoor Ormiston Academy, Sandymoor, Cheshire

Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy, Pelsall, West Midlands

Ormiston Sir Stanley Matthews Academy, Stoke-on-Trent

Ormiston Six Villages Academy, Chichester, West Sussex

Stoke High School, Ipswich, Suffolk

Ormiston Sudbury Academy, Sudbury, Suffolk

Ormiston SWB Academy, Bilston, West Midlands

Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire

Ormiston Venture Academy, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Ormiston Victory Academy, Costessey, Norwich

Wodensborough Ormiston Academy, Wednesbury, West Midlands

Primary Schools

Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy, Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Ormiston Herman Academy, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Ormiston Meadows Academy, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Packmoor Ormiston Academy, Stoke-on-Trent

Ormiston South Parade Academy, Grimsby

Alternate provision and special schools

Ormiston Beachcroft Academy, St John’s Wood, North London

Ormiston Bridge Academy, Fulham, West London

Ormiston Latimer Academy, Notting Hill, West London

Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, Ipswich, Suffolk

Does your child having a phone at school give you peace of mind knowing you can reach them, or is it a distraction from learning? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.