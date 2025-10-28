Online School Students Return from Device-Free Residential Trip to Austria

Students visited waterfalls and learned about the power of water in our world.

Students from London-based, international online school, School Beyond Limitations (SBL), have returned from an exhilarating, week-long residential trip to Salzburg, Austria, where they were able to switch off their laptops and phones and connect with their classmates in-person, during what was an action-packed learning adventure. Designed to bring teachers and students together in real life, these in-person residentials are a regular feature at SBL, which runs at least three of these trips every year.

The week began with an opening ceremony which outlined the objectives and schedule of events for the week with a focus on togetherness and the complete removal of screens and devices. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Alps, the students enjoyed an array of exciting and challenging activities including visiting the glaciers, caves and waterfalls while learning in situ about the significance and power of water in our world. Taking over a 20,000 square foot gym in Salzburg, the students also enjoyed empowering lessons in martial arts, while developing their sporting techniques in football, basketball, climbing and trampolining.

Dr Martina Geromin, Co-Founder of School Beyond Limitations explained, “Our learning adventure in Austria really pushed the students outside of their usual comfort zones and it was no doubt challenging for many of them for varying reasons. Meeting their classmates in real life while being away from their families can feel daunting, especially when their school days are mainly spent at home in a familiar environment. Likewise, the removal of phones and devices can be challenging for young people, some relished the opportunity to switch off, while others struggled to adapt.”

Many of the students at SBL have turned to online schooling because the rigidity and restrictive nature of traditional schooling did not work for them. Having access to these trips is therefore vital for supporting their emotional resilience and providing them with real-life opportunities to grow and thrive in a setting which encourages them to achieve and face challenges in a safe and non-judgemental space.

Students enjoy device-free school trip to Austria

“Some of our students were too anxious to attend the trip alone, so they had the option of bringing their parents, who stayed in different but close by accommodation. This meant those children could stay the night with their families if they wished, but also meant they didn’t miss out on all of the wonderful learning adventures throughout the day. This is all about making learning inclusive for all and ensuring that all children have access to the same opportunities,” added Dr Geromin.

The week involved a great deal of team building exercises, developing listening skills, sharing stories and building stronger friendships with peers. It was also a great opportunity to bring members of staff together, share best practice knowledge and create an unforgettable week for the students. Students also took part in a hike through the Alps which pushed them outside of their usual setting. In-keeping with its mantra that learning can happen at any time and anywhere, the school is keen for those students who are less confident to have other options to learn off screen and socialise in-person with their peers.

Based in London with international students from across the globe, unlike any other online school, School Beyond Limitations teaches children in small, mixed-age groups of eight, via collaborative project-based learning, which focuses specifically on their own personal interests.