Parents' last-minute school uniform hacks - from marker-pen shoes to deodorant PE kits

Survey reveals the creative fixes mums and dads rely on to keep children looking smart, with odd socks, glued shoes and hair-straightened shirts among the most common tricks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents across the UK have revealed their biggest back-to-school shortcuts - including colouring in scuffed shoes with marker pens, drying damp shirts with a hairdryer, and even spraying deodorant on PE kits to avoid the washing machine.

A poll of 1,000 mums and dads of school-age children found many rely on quick fixes to get through the school run. Sending kids off in odd socks, patching up skirts with safety pins, and even gluing soles back on shoes all featured on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some confessed to using hair straighteners as an emergency iron, while others admitted to wiping down uniforms with baby wipes when there was no time for a proper wash.

Clarks

The survey also found more than six in 10 parents only notice problems with uniforms at the very last minute, often during a hectic morning dash to school. A quarter said their children had been told off for missing a PE kit altogether.

Parents are also stretching school clothes as far as they can - with 22 per cent buying uniforms or shoes a size too big in the hope they’ll last the year. But others admitted to sending kids to school in clothes that were already too small, just to get through to the holidays.

The research, commissioned by Clarks, comes as the retailer announces its back-to-school range is now at the lowest price point in a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Porto, from Clarks, said: “We’ve all had those chaotic mornings when you realise something’s missing or broken just before leaving the house. Parents put so much pressure on themselves to keep their children looking smart and feeling confident at school, which is why quality and durability are so important when buying uniform and shoes.”

Clarks

The poll also showed parents are usually the ones in charge when shopping, with 64 per cent making the final decision on uniforms and footwear - though one in six admitted their children often sway the choice at the till.

Most common uniform fixes parents admit to:

Wiping dirt off shoes and clothes with wet wipes

Buying clothes or shoes too big so they last longer

Using a hairdryer to dry damp uniform

Safety-pinning broken zips or ripped skirts

Sending children in with odd socks or creased shirts

Colouring in scuffed shoes with a permanent marker

Gluing a bag or shoe sole back together

Spraying deodorant on PE kit instead of washing it

Using hair straighteners to smooth out crumpled clothes