Parents rate Billericay nursery among top in the East of England

Families have rated Burstead Bears Day Nursery Billericay in Essex as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,427 early years settings in the East of England.

The top twenty nurseries in the East of England have received an award from the nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Burstead Bears Day Nursery Billericay on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East of England! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting."

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

daynurseries.co.uk lists all registered nurseries in the UK. It is a resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To read Burstead Bears Day Nursery Billericay reviews, visit: Burstead Bears Day Nursery Billericay, Guildprime Business Centre, Southend Road, Billericay, Essex CM11 2PZ | 160 Reviews

Amanda Hopkins added: “Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

For a full list of all regional and national winners visit: daynurseries.co.uk 2025 Top 20 Nursery Awards

To look for a nursery in Billericay, visit: Nurseries Billericay | Find Childcare in Billericay | 710 Reviews