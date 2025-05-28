Parents warned: Early summer holidays could still lead to fines – here's when term actually ends

As families across the UK look for ways to cut costs on summer holidays, education experts are warning parents not to be caught out by term dates – with early getaways in June or July still likely to result in fines if children miss school without permission.

Many parents believe the final weeks of the school year fall into a “safe zone” where attendance rules are relaxed. But Lindsey Wright, from education platform Tutors Valley, says this assumption could prove costly.

"Some schools don’t break up until the very last week of July,” Wright explains. “Unless you have authorised leave, fines can still apply up until the final day of term – and those fines are now more expensive than ever.”

When Does the School Term Actually End?

Term end dates vary across the UK, but many schools in England and Wales are in session until Friday 19th July, or even Thursday 25th July. That means trips booked for earlier in the summer, even mid-July, could still fall during term time and trigger penalty notices.

England and Wales : Most schools break up between 19th and 25th July.

: Most schools break up between 19th and 25th July. Northern Ireland: Schools typically finish by early July, but dates vary between schools and local authorities.

Parents are being urged to check official school calendars before booking holidays, and not to assume that early July is automatically safe.

“We understand families are feeling the pressure of soaring travel costs,” says Wright. “But unauthorised absences can cost more than you think – fines can add up quickly, especially with more than one child.”

What Are the Penalties?

According to Tutors Valley, during the 2023/24 academic year, over 443,000 fines were issued for unauthorised absences from school – a sharp rise compared to previous years.

As of August 2024, the fines have increased:

£80 per parent, per child if paid within 21 days

if paid within 21 days Rising to £160 if not paid within 28 days

Parents can be fined twice in a three-year period before facing further legal action, including prosecution.

Advice for Parents

Wright offers the following guidance:

Always check your school’s term dates before booking a trip.

before booking a trip. If time off during term is unavoidable , request permission from the school in writing.

, request permission from the school in writing. Understand the consequences – repeat offences could result in court action.

“It’s tempting to try and get ahead of the crowds by booking before term ends – especially when flights can be hundreds of pounds cheaper. But families need to be fully aware of the risks, and take steps to avoid a fine that could wipe out any savings.”

For more information on term dates and school attendance rules, parents are advised to consult their local authority’s website or contact their child’s school directly.

