Passionate Laughter Yogi teaches children how to Live their best laugh

Cat is passionate about teaching laughter yoga as a tool for supporting mental health

Former primary school teacher turned laughter yogi, Cat Googe, has been back in schools again delivering her transformational laughter yoga workshops to boost mental, physical and emotional health.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a whole school focus on wellbeing in March, Kingston Primary in Benfleet, Essex invited Cat - Joy Expert and Wellness Practitioner - into school to deliver a day of workshops sharing techniques designed to help children learn how to regulate their emotions and support their own wellbeing.

Throughout the day over 200 children and staff took part in the workshops designed to provide fun and impactful ways to help them feel happier, healthier and calmer. As a former primary school teacher Cat knows only too well that tools to help improve wellbeing are needed in schools to support both children and staff with managing their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Samuels - SENCO & EYFS teacher - shared “We had a wonderful, uplifting day with Cat as part of our wellbeing day ‘Live Your Best Laugh’. She empowered the children and staff with a range of engaging strategies, focusing on laughter yoga, affirmations and meditation. We are already embedding some of the strategies into our daily classroom routines and the children are responding brilliantly. Cat was positive, full of energy and provided us with a fabulously invigorating day!”

Cat sharing laughter yoga at Bestival Dorset in July 2024

During the sessions the children learned how to use laughter yoga, deep belly breathing and meditation to help build resilience, increase confidence and improve self regulation. The children enthusiastically took part and by the end of the sessions felt a range of different positive emotions: from “happy, confident and calm” to “excited, peaceful and energised.”

With ever crammed timetables and increasing demands a full day of workshops is a perfect way to allow everyone to have a taster and introduce some ideas about how to elevate wellbeing across a school. Cat also meets with staff after school to offer guidance on how to embed techniques into the school day and answer any questions staff have so the school can maximise the impact of the day of workshops.

Since leaving teaching Cat has been sharing her signature talks and workshops at a wealth of incredible events and festivals such as Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place, Mind Body Spirit Festival and Glastonbury. She also goes into corporate settings to deliver techniques for managing stress and overwhelm to enhance employee mindset, motivation and momentum.

Cat travels nationwide to facilitate laughter yoga workshops and talks; you can find out more about what she offers at https://catgooge.com.