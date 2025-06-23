Petersfield student wins national design competition with life-saving proposal

Harry Wragg with his potentially life-saving device, CPR+Aid

A student from Clanfield, near Petersfield, has won top prize in Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) 2025 with a simple but brilliant device which could save lives.

Harry Wragg was awarded a trophy and £1000 cash for winning the competition, which is the longest running plastics design competition of its kind for university undergraduates in Europe, supported by The Worshipful Company of Horners, the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) and headline sponsored by global polymers manufacturer, Covestro.

This year’s contestants were asked to design a product for health and wellbeing, to support the self-care agenda. Harry, a third-year product design student, at De Montfort University, has created a new device for helping people perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). CPR+Aid gives audible feedback immediately pressure is applied to guide people through the vital life-saving skill, ensuring they are applying the right amount of pressure. He created the product after talking to the British Heart Foundation and finding that 43 per cent of people in the UK are unsure about how to perform CPR.

He said “My research had shown a lack of first aid training and lack of defibrillator availability, so I wanted to find something that would give people the confidence to help save a life.

“I’ve proved to myself that I’m capable of producing a professional design that can change lives and have an impact on society. This competition has opened a door into a public sector of product design, demonstrating the possibilities and links to future opportunities.”

Harry presented three different sizes of device, all colour-coded to identify the specific individuals it should be used on. The simple but brilliant nature of CPR+Aid, which works without the need for electronics, makes it a low-cost solution that could potentially form part of a first aid kit.

Chairman of judges, Richard Brown, said: “We were very impressed with the simplicity of the product, the thought which had been given to material selection and how it would be manufactured, including being upscaled to meet demand. We believe it is a product that challenges the current CPR approach and could save lives.”

Commenting on this year’s finalists, he added: “The standard was so high that there were very fine margins between the final positions, and we would suggest that a number of products are good enough to be commercialised.”

Harry wins £1,000, a placement with a DIP sponsor, a year’s membership to IOM3 and an invitation to the Worshipful Company of Horners’ annual banquet.

He has applied for a patent for his product.