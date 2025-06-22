Pontypool teenager and TikTok star becomes a finalist for prestigious National NCFE Aspiration Awards 2025

Maddie Jenkins, Leopard, 2023, Soft pastel pencils

A Pontypool teenager and TikTok star has beaten children across the UK to become a finalist for the prestigious NCFE Aspiration Awards in the ‘learner of the year category.’ Maddie Jenkins is home educated and an Art and Design student, who was nominated by her education provider Aced Qualifications, who class themselves as a ‘small online learning provider with a big heart.’ Known for her animal portraits, 19 year old Maddie has amassed a following of over a million followers on TikTok, where she shares her work.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 NCFE Aspiration Awards have brought national attention to what Aced Qualifications has long championed: that home-educated and EOTAS learners can thrive when given the flexibility, compassion and the positive encouragement they deserve. Out of hundreds of nominations submitted by schools, colleges and providers across the country, three Aced learners have been selected as finalists- two in the prestigious Learner of the Year category, and one in Against All Odds.

“This is a huge moment for our learners, and a real celebration of the power of alternative education,” said Deborah Hayward, founder and Head of Centre of the online provider. “It’s wonderful to see home-educated and EOTAS learners being recognised at such a high level. These awards don’t just celebrate success, they shine a light on the young people that are often overlooked in mainstream settings. With only around ten finalists chosen per category, Aced Qualifications is incredibly proud to see three of its students recognised at a national level. Winners will be announced in late June, but every finalist will receive a certificate from NCFE, with winners and highly commended entries receiving prizes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddie’s parents, Scott and Amy Jenkins, wrote: “Maddie has been incredibly passionate about art since she could pick up a pencil. We affectionately called her our little Miss Maker as she experimented with different art forms throughout her childhood. Maddie was always quiet and reserved, often explaining that art was her voice.”

TikTok favourite, Maddie Jenkins sells her art work at Pontypool Art and Craft Fairs.

Maddie, who was diagnosed with autism in 2020 and lives with scoliosis, has used creativity not only to express herself, but to uplift others. She has raised hundreds of pounds for charities including Sepsis UK, Noah’s Ark, and the Valindre Cancer Centre- where her grandmother received treatment.

During the pandemic, Maddie began sharing her artwork on TikTok under the username @nutty_squirrel, gaining over 1.3 million followers and reaching up to 25 million views on individual videos. Despite her modest attitude to her amazing ability, her family recently shared her “secret identity” with friends and relatives, highlighting her talent and impact.

“Maddie enrolled on the online NCFE Level 2 Certificate in Art & Design course, where she thrived in an online learning environment,” wrote her parents, Scott and Amy Jenkins. Having completed her NCFE qualification, Maddie was accepted onto a Level 3 college course, skipping Level 2, thanks to the strength of her portfolio and talent. “Her current tutor has confidently stated that Maddie is on track to earn a distinction grade by the end of the term,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aced Qualifications offer accredited, flexible and online qualifications. As an approved NCFE Centre, Aced creates accessible courses for creative and vocational subjects that boost confidence and foster pride in learners. For more information, visit: cedqualifications.co.uk or find us on Facebook: facebook.com/acedqualifications.