Preparing for A-Level Results Day with advice from Nottingham Trent University

Clearing places are available at Nottingham Trent University for courses starting in September.

In just a few weeks’ time, millions of students will be seeing if all their revision and hard work has paid off on A-Level Results Day.

Thursday 14th August will spell a new phase for many students, choosing the next step in their education or careers.

In anticipation, one of the UK’s largest universities – Nottingham Trent University (NTU) – offers tips on how to prepare for a stress-free results day.

For some, results could be lower or higher than anticipated. Or maybe there’s been a change of heart – and a new course or university is now Plan A. Perhaps university’s now the plan when it wasn’t before. Whatever the reason, it’s not too late to apply for a course starting in September.

This is where Clearing comes into play – this is the process that helps students find a university or college place – more than 50,000 students use Clearing each year. So it’s worth doing some research now to see what options are out there before the results drop.

Be prepared on the day – have all essentials to hand such as your results, pen and paper and details of the courses you are interested in. Remember, anyone on the phone will want to speak to the student directly, but it’s always helpful to have someone supportive with you to run through the options. Note down details from any conversations, and ensure anything is sent to you as a follow-up on email. Carefully check through any details before you respond.

Look at different university websites - what courses are out there available in clearing, what grades are they looking for, and what is the process for contacting them on the day – online, phone etc. Look at the place itself, you may even be able to take a virtual tour of the campus and accommodation. At NTU, you can chat to current students about your course, the university and living in Nottingham. Write all the details down of your shortlisted options, and sign up to clearing updates that are offer.

Think about budget and finances – how will you fund your time at university or college? What is the process of applying for a student loan and how much will it cost to live at different universities around the country? NTU has put together a handy video on what it costs to go to university and how you can pay for it.

Above all, don’t panic, take some deep breaths and as long as you’ve done your preparation, then there’s no need to worry. You’ve got the next stage in your life to look forward to, with opportunities you might never have thought possible.

