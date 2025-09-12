Professor John Bridges appointed to UK Space Agency 2035 Frontiers Programme Steering Committee

Professor John Bridges (right)

Professor John Bridges, a leading planetary scientist at the University of Leicester and a key academic at Space Park Leicester, has been appointed to the Steering Committee of the UK Space Agency’s 2035 Frontiers Programme.

The UKSA 2035 Frontiers Programme sets out a bold strategic vision for the future of UK space science, aiming to harness innovation, deepen collaboration, and expand the UK’s global leadership in space exploration. Professor Bridges will join a panel of national experts guiding the programme’s direction over the next decade.

John Bridges, Professor of Planetary Science in the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Leicester, is internationally recognised for his work in planetary science including missions to Mars and meteorite research. At Space Park Leicester, he plays a crucial role in advancing space science research and fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Bridges said: “I’m honoured to join the Steering Committee of the UKSA 2035 Frontiers Programme. This programme is the UKSA equivalent to the NASA Decadal programme and will be vital in shaping the next era of UK space science.

“It will be based on wide community consultation and I’m excited to contribute insights from both our academic research and the innovation ecosystem we’ve built at Space Park Leicester.”

You can learn more about the UKSA 2035 Frontiers Programme here: UKSA Blog – Frontiers 2035

For more information about Professor John Bridges and his work, visit: https://le.ac.uk/people/john-bridges

To explore Space Park Leicester partnerships, missions, residents, facilities, training programmes and innovation products, visit www.space-park.co.uk or to learn more about the University of Leicester visit https://le.ac.uk/