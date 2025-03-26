Pudsey joins the BBC Moodboosters Live Lesson line-up

Everyone’s favourite bandana-wearing bear, Pudsey, will be making a special guest appearance as BBC Moodboosters teams up with BBC Children in Need for a Live Lesson to be broadcast on Friday, May 9.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’ll join hosts, Rhys Stephenson and Evie Pickerill, for a 30-minute lesson packed with techniques to help children deal with their worries, keep calm and build self-belief. Mental health expert, Dr Tharaka Gunarathne, will be in the Zen Den offering practical advice throughout.

The programme will dip into the BBC Moodboosters collection to encourage children to get active whilst supporting their mental health and wellbeing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Ranj Singh will be showing children how to practice affirmation. Strictly Come Dancing winner, Oti Mabuse, will be breathing away their worries. And Rhys will be showing pupils how to be more present.

BBC Moodboosters teams up with BBC Children in Need for a Live Lesson

The BBC Moodboosters Live Lesson will be available from 9am on the BBC Teach website, and broadcast at 11am on CBBC and BBC iPlayer. A teaching guide and activity sheets are available to download on the BBC Teach website.

Schools can get involved by emailing their shout-outs to [email protected] with Moodboosters as the subject or by using the hashtag #BBCLiveLessons.