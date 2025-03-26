Pudsey joins the BBC Moodboosters Live Lesson line-up
He’ll join hosts, Rhys Stephenson and Evie Pickerill, for a 30-minute lesson packed with techniques to help children deal with their worries, keep calm and build self-belief. Mental health expert, Dr Tharaka Gunarathne, will be in the Zen Den offering practical advice throughout.
The programme will dip into the BBC Moodboosters collection to encourage children to get active whilst supporting their mental health and wellbeing
Dr Ranj Singh will be showing children how to practice affirmation. Strictly Come Dancing winner, Oti Mabuse, will be breathing away their worries. And Rhys will be showing pupils how to be more present.
The BBC Moodboosters Live Lesson will be available from 9am on the BBC Teach website, and broadcast at 11am on CBBC and BBC iPlayer. A teaching guide and activity sheets are available to download on the BBC Teach website.
Schools can get involved by emailing their shout-outs to [email protected] with Moodboosters as the subject or by using the hashtag #BBCLiveLessons.